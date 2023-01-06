Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG Launched at Rs 12.85 Lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara S-CNG has been launched from Rs 12.85 lakh, ex-showroom.



The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara CNG uses a 1.5-litre inline-four cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, the engine makes a power of 88 hp and 121.5 Nm of torque. And the petrol-only variant makes a good 103 hp and 136 Nm of torque. The CNG and petrol engine’s output difference stands at 13 hp and 14.5 Nm torque with petrol having the advantage. The company claims a frugal figure of 26.6 km/kg.



The feature list on the car includes a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, engine start/stop button, Alexa and Google voice assist, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamp unit, USB charging ports, cruise control, Arkamys sound system, auto-folding ORVMs and rear window wiper and washer to name a few. In terms of safety, the car gets four airbags, parking sensors, a reverse camera, ESP, and hill hold assist to name a few.



The company currently offers 14 CNG variants in its fleet. The car can be owned via the Maruti Suzuki Subscribe initiative for a monthly subscription fee starting at Rs 30,723. The CNG version is offered in two trims – Delta and Zeta, priced at Rs 12.85 lakh and 14.84 lakh respectively.

Story: Sumesh Soman

