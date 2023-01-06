Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet India Launch

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet has been launched in India for Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom).

This makes it the only cabriolet in the manufacturer’s Indian portfolio and also their first launch for 2023. It is a CBU from Germany and also India’s first AMG soft-top 2+2 seater since the AMG GT Roadster in 2017.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is a gorgeous car. Its two-door proportions and sleek shape make it instantly recognisable as a performance machine. Furthermore, the addition of AMG elements only increases its visual appeal. These include the radiator grille, unique tail, LED High Performance headlamps, and the exclusive Manufaktur and designo paint finishes. 19-inch wheels will be offered as standard but customers may opt for a 20-inch set, if needed.

The interior of this car fuses the luxury of Mercedes-Benz with the sportiness and desirability of the AMG brand. The widescreen display that we have come to appreciate in the latest generation of Mercedes cars is available here as well, set in an equally luxurious dashboard. Other highlights include a nappa leather AMG steering wheel, sports seats and MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). There is also a head-up display on offer.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder, turbo-charged petrol engine and it also gets an integrated starter-generator and electric auxiliary compressor. They develop a combined output of 435 hp and 520 Nm of peak torque. All that power is relayed to all four wheels through the AMG SpeedShift TCT 9G and 4MATIC+ system and the car is capable of reaching 100 km/h from a standstill in just 4.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. The AMG Ride Control+ air suspension gives this car a lot of versatility in terms of ride quality. The suspension is capable of adapting according to the load and can also be set up specifically for comfort or sport applications.

With seven airbags as standard and a five-star NCAP rating, this Cabriolet ticks all the boxes for safety as well. Wait for a road test review from us soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese

