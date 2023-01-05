BMW i Vision Dee Shows its True Colours

The i Vision Dee, a future mid-size car that intends to deliver a Digital Emotional Experience (DEE, hence the name), was unveiled by BMW as a surprise to spectators at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The design of the latest concept vehicle from the German automaker has been simplified to draw attention to the immersive digital experience it offers. It employs a three-box sedan shape and has redesigned kidney grille, twin circular headlamp, and Hofmeister kink features that are typical of BMW design.



The car’s interior features an unusual steering wheel with a central vertical spoke and touchpoints that can be manipulated by moving the thumb, continuing the car’s straightforward design concept. In order to “guarantee nothing distracts from the digital experience and the new feeling of enhanced driving enjoyment,” according to BMW, the inside has been created.

On the i Vision Dee, a brand-new head-up display made its debut. It previews a full-wide head-up display that will be utilised starting in 2025 by BMW cars built on their Neue Klasse platform and spans the entire width of the windscreen.



There is also an intriguing “Mixed Reality Slider” available. Drivers can select how much information they want to view on the head-up display using low-tech sensors on the instrument panel. There are also windows that can be dimmed.

Additionally, BMW have adopted the most recent version of their E Ink technology. This latest version of E Ink, which was first shown on the iX Flow at CES 2022 in black and white, enables for a fully variable and personally configurable external colour. The 240 unique segments that make up the i Vision Dee’s surface allow it to display up to 32 different colours.

Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, said, “With BMW I Vision Dee, we are showcasing how the automobile can easily merge with your digital life and become a reliable companion.” “With the driver always in charge, the car itself becomes your link to the digital world. When applied properly, technology will produce worthwhile experiences, improve your driving, and merely bring people and machines closer together.”

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

