Maruti Suzuki Celebrates 40th Anniversary with NEXA Black Edition

Maruti Suzuki have announced the launch of a new Nexa Black Edition range of cars to celebrate their 40th anniversary. All five Nexa vehicles – Ignis, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6, and Grand Vitara – will now be available in a new Pearl Midnight Black shade.





Introducing the Nexa Black Edition and Limited Edition Accessory packages, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “As we celebrate Maruti Suzuki’s 40th anniversary, we are excited to introduce the Nexa Black Edition range to also commemorate Nexa’s seven-year anniversary. The Nexa Black Edition vehicles perfectly embody the sophistication and exclusivity that our customers expect from Nexa . Additionally, customers can personalize their favourite Nexa vehicle from the Limited Edition Accessory packages to match their style. We look forward to see the Nexa Black Edition range of cars on the roads and joining in the celebrations of our milestone anniversary.”

The Nexa Black Edition is available in Zeta and Alpha variants of the Ignis, all variants of the Ciaz, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the XL6, and Zeta, Zeta+, Alpha and Alpha+ variants of the Grand Vitara. Prices for the celebratory Nexa Black Edition range of cars remain consistent with the standard range of Nexa cars.

In addition to the new Black Edition, Nexa has also announced Limited Edition Accessory packages for customers to further customize their cars as an option. The Limited Edition Accessory packages are available for all Nexa cars at special discounted prices.

Story: Sumesh Soman

