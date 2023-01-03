Hyundai Launch ‘myHyundai’ App

Hyundai have launched their one-stop mobile application ‘myHyundai’ that has been developed to offer Hyundai customers a unified platform for products, services and benefits.







This platform aims at elevating customer experience, offering enhanced convenience and centralised access for a bouquet of Hyundai services such as:

Purchasing a Hyundai car online with financing via ‘Click-To-Buy’

Booking routine servicing for their Hyundai vehicle

Accessing connected-mobility features with Bluelink

Enjoying curated privileges with a strong partner ecosystem

Certified pre-owned car buying and selling via ‘Hyundai Promise’

Locate and book slots for the nearest available charging station for electric vehicle

Road-side assistance

Refer and earn

Commenting on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ App, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “As a customer-centric brand, Hyundai consistently strives to introduce innovative smart mobility solutions for its customers. ‘myHyundai’ is a future-ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services & benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”

The one-stop solution helps with a better customer experience. In addition, ‘myHyundai’ also becomes a platform for prospective buyers allowing them to access product features and services, once they purchase their Hyundai car. The App will also act as a thorough post-sale guide, empowering customers with vast information regarding products, services and benefits.

Customers can also experience a plethora of services as well as unique offers for their car, mobility and lifestyle-related needs from Hyundai’s strong partner ecosystem.

Story: Sumesh Soman

