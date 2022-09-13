The Sanctuary Dash 2022 by Cougar Motorsport

Cougar Motorsport has announced two editions of its signature event called the ‘The Sanctuary Dash’ which will be held from 30th October to 6th November as well as from 6th November to 10th November.





These events will allow the guests to experience the culture, wildlife, and unmatched beauty of the ‘Heart of India’. The Sanctuary Dash 2022 will be an unforgettable experience for premium car owners and it will consist of bespoke experiences, luxury stays, and varied surroundings to excite and enchant them every day.

The first edition of The Sanctuary Dash 2022 will go on for a span of eight days. It will start from Delhi on 30th October and the participants will explore Gwalior, Khajuraho, and Jabalpur as well as the National Parks in Kanha and Pench before the trip finishes in Nagpur on 6th November. During this expedition, guests will visit the region’s temples, museums, and natural wonders and get a chance to spot the Royal Bengal Tiger as well as diverse fauna all in their natural habitat. During this trip, guests will stay at the best-in-class hotels and safari lodges enroute, including Neemrana Deo Bagh Heritage Hotel in Gwalior, Radisson Jass Khajuraho, Vijan Mahal Jabalpur, Kanha Jungle Camp, and Pench Jungle Camp. The cost for participating in this eight-day adventure is Rs 1 lakh (plus 5 percent GST) per person on double occupancy basis.

The second edition of The Sanctuary Dash 2022 will be held over a span of five days. This one will start in Nagpur on 6th November, covering Kanha and Pench, and will end in Nagpur on 10th November. The participants will enjoy morning safaris to the Mukki range of the Kanha National Park as well as the Pench National Park.

During their stay in Pench, they will also explore the 110 family Potter’s Village, a modest and artisanal village that hosts craftsmen of unique and fascinating earthenware and clay work. The guests of this trip will stay at the Radisson Blu in Nagpur, Kanha Jungle Camp, and Pench Jungle Camp. The cost for participating in this five-day adventure is Rs 70,000 (plus 5 percent GST) per person on double occupancy basis.

To offer an intimate and exclusive experience to the participants, the maximum group size of vehicles and guests for each leg of the drive will be 6 vehicles and 12 guests respectively. Management of the drive, providing logistical support and coordination will be done by the dedicated team of Cougar Motorsport experts and specialists. The organizers will be responsible for planning the route and itinerary to include the ‘must-see’ sights, coordinating of the convoy, and arranging local guidance.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

