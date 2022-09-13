BMW X4 50 Jahre M Edition Launched

BMW India has launched 50 Jahre M Edition of the BMW X4 in India while celebrating its 50th anniversary for the BMW M.





BMW India had recently announced that it will launch 10 exclusive 50 Jahre M Editions to celebrate the M sub-brand that stands for high-performance adrenaline-gushing cars. The distinctive sports activity coupe design of the new BMW X4 is a guaranteed head turner. The exterior reinforces the off-road look and sportiness. Adaptive LED Headlamps are now 10mm slimmer and flatter, creating a more focused face. The bumper is done up in dark shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss black and vertically arranged reflectors.

The Motorsport Package gives the car a 360 makeover by providing accessories for both, the interior and exterior. The package includes an M Performance rear spoiler in matt black, tail fins in gloss black, gear knob in carbon fibre and key fob in alacantara and carbon fibre. A carbon package is available for enthusiasts who want to turn heads when on the road.



The driver and front passenger enjoy the superior flair of a premium SAC with sports seats which gets numerous electrical adjustment options and memory function. A relaxed lounge atmosphere is created thanks to a large electrically operated Panorama sunroof. ambient lighting with six selectable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the BMW X4 xDrive30d produces an output of 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm between 2,000 and 2,500 rpm, driving power to all four wheels. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW X4 xDrive30i produces an output of 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm between 1,450 and 4,800 rpm. This motor is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. The car has a claimed acceleration time of 0 -100 km/h in just 6.6 seconds.



BMW Efficient Dynamics includes features, Auto Start-Stop, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution, and ECO PRO mode in driving experience control. The safety suite consists of six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer, and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and emergency spare wheel. Adaptive Suspension makes it possible to adjust the damper characteristics to suit any given driving situation, increasing comfort, and driving dynamics.

The limited edition is available at an attractive ex-showroom price of –

BMW X4 30i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition: Rs. 72,90,000

BMW X4 30d M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition: Rs 74,90,000

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

