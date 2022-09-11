Honda Amaze has sold more than 5 lakh units in India

In India, sales of the Honda Amaze have surpassed the five million mark. The Amaze presently accounts for over 40% of sales for Honda India, making it the company’s best-selling product overall.

Since its initial release in 2013, the popular family sedan Honda Amaze has sold a total of 5 lakh units, according to Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL). The vehicle, which is currently in its second generation, is a leader in India’s entry sedan market. Amaze currently accounts for more than 40% of HCIL’s sales and is the company’s top-selling model. The Honda Tapukara plant in Rajasthan is where the Made in India Amaze is made, and it is sold in both domestic and international markets. Almost 40% of the model’s current sales come from Tier 1 markets, compared to a combined contribution of 60% from Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions.



In 2013, Honda debuted the Brio hatchback-based sub-4-meter car in India. As the first Honda vehicle available with a diesel engine in India, the Honda Amaze attracted a lot of attention. In India, the Honda Amaze was unveiled alongside 4-cylinder 1.2 L iVTEC and 4-cylinder 1.5 L iDtec engines. When it was first introduced, the Honda Amaze’s diesel variant was one of the nation’s most fuel-efficient vehicles, and it quickly gained popularity in India.





Speaking on the occasion Mr Takuya Tsumura, President & CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “It’s a proud moment for us to achieve the 5 lakh sales milestone for Honda Amaze. We would like to thank our customers for the love and acceptance they have shown for the brand and our partners for their continuous support. Honda Amaze is our strategic entry model in India and a key pillar of our business. Its popularity and acceptance in both big and small cities is a testament that the premium sedan not only matches the customer needs but also exceeds their expectations.” He further added, “It’s our endeavour to offer the latest technology, and class-defining products with outstanding comfort, safety and peace of mind. The success of Amaze is a reflection of our commitment to the market and our customers.”



At the 2018 Auto Expo in India, Honda debuted the Amaze of the second generation. It is now being produced at Honda’s Tapukara facility in Rajasthan and is a Made in India item. In addition to being sold in India, the Honda Amaze is also exported to other nations. The second generation of the Amaze has its own identity and a different product appeal than the first generation, which was based on the Brio. The 4-cylinder 1.2-litre iVTEC engine, which produces 90 hp and 110 nm of torque, and the 4-cylinder 1.5-litre iDtec engine, which produces 100 hp and 200 nm of torque, are the two engine options available for it. For customers looking for an automatic option in this diesel sedan, Honda also introduced a CVT version in this generation.

Stroy by Kurt Morris