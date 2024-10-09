2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L Launched In India From Rs 78.50 Lakh

India is the only right-hand-drive (RHD) market for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L

After being unveiled just a month ago, Mercedes-Benz India have launched the newest generation of their E-Class L long-wheelbase sedan with prices starting from Rs 78.50 lakh for the E 200 petrol variant. The E 220 d is priced at Rs 81.50 lakh and the top-of-the-line E 450 4MATIC petrol is priced at Rs 92.50 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. We’ve already given you a deep dive about it in our unveiling story but here’s a quick refresher of what’s new.

The new E-Class L has a smoother body with larger front grille, a gloss black surround for the face, flush-fit door handles and refreshed tail lights. It’s also 14 millimetres longer and 13 mm wider than before.

Inside is where the bulk of the changes lie, with a more minimalistic layout and the eye-catching MBUX Superscreen setup. While the fit and finish are typical showcases of Mercedes-Benz opulence, amping up the ambience is the sleek A-C vents and 64-colour ambient lighting that surrounds the cabin. Other key features include wireless smartphone connectivity, a selfie camera, electric sunblinds and “Routines” that allows you to set up routines for the car through your MercedesMe account. For the chauffeur driven niceties include a powered recline function, underthigh support, a wireless phone charging pad, four zone climate control, as well as neck pillows.

Under the hood, the E 200 with a 204-hp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and the E 220 d with a 197-hp 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine have been retained. Mercedes-Benz have also launched a top-of-the-line E 450 4MATIC variant that houses a 3.0-litre, turbo-petrol motor that makes 381 hp. However, there’s now an enhanced 48-volt mild-hybrid system for all engines with a more powerful 17-kW (23-hp) motor-generator with 205 Nm of torque. This is paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive (E 450 gets all-wheel drive) .

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class L will roll out in limited quantities which will commence around Diwali. As far as rivals are concerned, it has the BMW 5 Series LWB.