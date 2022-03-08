The New Volkswagen Virtus Unveiled Globally

The Volkswagen Virtus has been revealed and it is all set to replace the Vento in VW’s India line-up.

The Volkswagen Virtus unveiling has made a few things clear. From what we could see of the car at the event, it is clear that this sedan will tug at the heartstrings of the enthusiast. With LED lights all around, a sharp profile and aggressive contours, this car balances sporty character and elegance in equal measure. Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, the Virtus will replace the Vento sedan in India. VW announced that the Virtus is 4,561 millimetres long and 1,752 mm wide, making it the longest and widest car in its segment. The wheelbase and height are 2,651 mm and 1,507 mm respectively. It also features a rather generous 521-litre boot. The car will be offered with a pair of GT variants in addition to the standard “Dynamic Line” models. Both trims will receive 16-inch alloy wheels but the GT or “Performance Line” models will feature additional sporty styling elements.

The company claims that the Volkswagen Virtus’ cabin has been made with premium materials that reflect the manufacturer’s standards of quality. Furthermore, they have included thoughtful features including a cooled glove-box, rain-sensing wipers, an electric sunroof, automatic air-conditioning and multiple storage spaces. Infotainment is managed by a touchscreen unit that employs eight speakers as standard and is compatible with the latest smartphone connectivity options. The centre console is also equipped to support wireless mobile phone charging, and features up to four USB ports and a 12V socket.

The Volkswagen Virtus will be offered with two TSI engine options; the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol or the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol. The former produces 115 hp and 178 Nm of peak torque while the latter develops 150 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque, and also features active cylinder deactivation for enhanced fuel-efficiency. Transmission options will include a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic for the 1.0-litre model while the larger 1.5 TSI engine will be mated to either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed “DirectShift Gearbox” dual-clutch automatic transmission (or “DSG” as VW like to call it).

Safety is something that VW are renowned for and the Virtus is no different. The car is equipped with an electronic differential lock, hydraulic brake-boosters, three-point seat belts, adjustable headrests and up to six airbags. Pre-bookings are open at all VW touchpoints across the country and the pricing will be announced at the launch event.

Story: Joshua Varghese

