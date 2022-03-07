Facelifted MG ZS EV Launched from Rs 22 lakh

MG ZS EV now gets a bigger battery and a refreshed grille design as well

MG Motor India have launched the facelifted ZS EV in India. The car now comes in two variants – Excite, priced at Rs 22 lakh and Exclusive, priced at Rs 25.88 lakh, both ex-showroom. The car now features a bigger battery, is up on power, and gets some new styling elements as well.

Aesthetically, the car now gets a new closed, body-coloured grille design that complements the car very well. The hawk-eye headlamps from the Astor have been incorporated in the ZS followed by new LED tail-lamps as well. Move along the side of this EV and you’ll see new 17-inch “Tomahawk” wheels that give it quite a futuristic look.

Under the floor lies a new 50.3-kWh battery pack that allows this EV to do a distance of 461 kilometres on a single charge. The single 130 kW (177 hp) motor has been given a power bump of 25 kW (34 hp) while torque is down by 73 Nm to 280 Nm. Even though the torque figure has dropped, this EV can sprint to 100 km/h from a standstill in a decent 8.5 seconds.

On the inside, the MG ZS EV features a new 7-inch display for the driver display followed by a 10-inch infotainment display that takes centre stage. The recently launched MG i-Smart hub comes standard with the ZS EV as well.

Coming to its price, the MG ZS EV Excite variant, that’s priced at Rs 22 lakh, will be available post-July 2022 whereas, the Exclusive variant that’ll set you back Rs 25.88 lakh will be available from today. We will be driving the car very soon, so stay tuned for our first-drive report.