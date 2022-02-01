The New All-Electric Škoda Enyaq Coupe iV debuts

Škoda have unveiled its new all-electric Enyaq iV Coupé, broadening the Czech manufactures electric vehicle line-up of electric vehicles.

Škoda have launched the new Enyaq iV Coupé, adding to the company’s electric vehicle lineup. The Coupé is essentially a sleeker and more aerodynamically styled variant of the conventional Enyaq iV, with a sloping roofline and the widest panoramic glass roof of any Škoda model currently on the market. It’s also 6 millimetres taller and 4 millimetres longer than the basic Enyaq. This electric Coupé is built on the same MEB modular chassis as the previous Enyaq iV.



The Škoda Enyaq Coupé iV boasts a striking face with Matrix LED headlights and an illuminated front grille with 131 light-emitting diodes (LED) called the Crystal Face. In the vRS performance edition, the Enyaq Coupé iV has LED taillights and a porthole with an air deflector. The Škoda Enyaq Coupé iV has a length of 4,653 metres, a width of 1,879 metres, a height of 1,622 metres, and a wheelbase of 2,765 metres.

Carbon fibre inserts, sports seats with integrated headrests and RS badging, a multifunction sports steering wheel, and aluminium pedals are included in the Enyaq Coupé iV and RS versions’ interiors. A 5.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13-inch infotainment screen, a panoramic sunroof, a 13-speaker Canton sound system, and a wireless charging pad round out the features. The Enyaq Coupé iV has a 570-litre cargo area.

The Škoda Enyaq Coupé iV will come in four different powertrains, two battery capacities, and all-wheel drive or rear-wheel drive options. The 60, with a 62 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, has 132 kW, followed by 150 kW for the 80, with an 82 kWh battery and rear-wheel drive, and finally 195 kW for the 80x, with an 82 kWh battery and all-wheel drive.

The most powerful variant is the RS iV, which, thanks to two motors and all-wheel drive, can produce a maximum output of 295 hp and 460 Nm of torque, equal that of the Volkswagen flagship EV ID. 5 GTX. It has a top speed of 180 km/h and can accelerate from a standstill to 100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds. According to the WLTP cycle, the rear-wheel-drive Enyaq Coupé with an 82 kWh battery has a range of up to 545 kilometres, compared to 531 kilometres for the Enyaq iV 80.

Story by Kurt Morris