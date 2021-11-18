The Skoda Slavia Has Been Globally Unveiled

The Skoda Slavia has been globally unveiled today. The new sedan that revolves around the MQB A0 IN platform is a new offering by the Czech manufacturer which shall be built in India for the global market.

Design-wise we see the swooping roofline we saw when we got an exclusive-ish drive in the Slavia. Interior space has been on the cards with the Slavia which does sport ample room. All the bells and whistles of a modern design are apparent too. Our review of the sedan can be read here:

Skoda Slavia Premium Sedan Cover Drive Review

The Skoda Slavia will sport a 1.5-litre petrol TSI engine that makes 150 horses and is mated to a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. There is a second 1.0-litre petrol option as well. Both offerings are already seen with the new Skoda Kushaq SUV and considering their performance in the Kushaq we can safely say that performance will not be of any issue. However, once again, no diesel option.

The Slavia will also sport a huge infotainment system and digital console as well as a host of features which include ventilated seats. Safety has also been catered to with the Slavia receiving a number of features here as well.