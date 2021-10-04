Tata Punch Revealed

Bookings are now open for the Tata Punch, the latest sub-compact SUV to hit our market.

Arriving just in time for the festive season, the Tata Punch will be the smallest and most affordable SUV from Tata Motors, combining the compact footprint and nimble nature of a hatchback with the generous ground clearance and rugged feel of an SUV. The Tata Punch features a modern face, with sleek DRLs just under the bonnet line and the headlamps positioned just below. It is powered by a naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre petrol motor that pumps out 85 hp, with no diesel engine option, while transmission duties are managed by a five-speed manual ‘box with an AMT option.

The Tata Punch will be available in four variants and seven colourways, so there will be one to suit all preferences and wallets. Features include 16-inch alloy wheels, cornering lights, reversing camera, seven-inch infotainment display, upto 366 litres of luggage space and a whole lot more. Stay tuned for pricing and detailed specs.