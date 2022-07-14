Tata Nexon EV Prime launched at Rs 14.99 lakh

​​The Tata Nexon EV Prime, which has a smaller battery capacity, now has some capabilities that were first announced with the launch of the Tata Nexon EV Max.



With the launch of the new Nexon EV Prime for the Indian market, Tata Motors has increased the selection of electric vehicles. After the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max, the new EV is the third model in the line. Indirect Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (iTPMS), Multi-Mode Regen, Cruise Control, Smartwatch integrated connectivity feature, Automatic Brake Lamp Activation on Regen, and Charging Timeout of 110 seconds are just a few of the extra features that the suffix “Prime” adds to the electric SUV.



Through a Software Update from Tata Motors, the Company is also extending these additional intuitive features to over 22,000 current Nexon EV owners. Current owners will gain from this update by “Evolving to Electric” by having a better driving experience, connectivity, and efficiency. Tata Motors is providing the first Software Update to its current customers, free of charge, starting on July 25, 2022, in recognition of the efforts made by the early ambassadors of EVs.



Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd said.,“The Nexon EV has captured the imagination of the entire nation and has consistently led the way in the electric vehicle segment since its launch. It is the default choice for EV intenders with a market share of over 65%. With the Nexon EV Prime, we expect to further strengthen our strategy of keeping our product offerings New Forever. Further with this software update to current owners, we are setting a new benchmark of what customers can expect as part of Tata EV ownership experience.”





An electric SUV with a 312 km (ARAI approved) range on a single charge and no emissions is the Tata Nexon EV Prime. It is outfitted with a robust 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a powerful and highly efficient 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor. The carline has a battery pack that satisfies IP67 specifications and is the finest in its field in terms of dust and waterproofness. The electric SUV’s battery has a warranty on it for 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometres, whichever comes first.

The Tata Nexon EV Prime is an emission-free electric SUV with a 312 km (ARAI approved) range on a single charge. It has a sturdy 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery that powers a 129 PS permanent-magnet AC motor, which is strong and extremely efficient. The IP67-compliant battery pack used by the carline is the best in its industry for both dust and waterproofness. The battery in the electric SUV is covered by a warranty for eight years or 1,60,000 miles, whichever comes first.



Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Max : First Drive



Story by Kurt Morris