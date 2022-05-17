Tata Nexon EV Max : First Drive

In comparison to the regular Nexon EV, the Nexon EV Max has a larger battery pack, provides more power, and comes with more features

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Apurva Ambep

The Tata Nexon EV was the best-selling electric vehicle in 2021.Tata Motors sold 9,111 units of this electric vehicle last year. The company recently unveiled the Nexon EV Max, priced from Rs 17.74 lakh. In simple terms, the Nexon EV Max is a long-range version of the Nexon EV. With this model, Tata Motors look to extend their dominance in the EV segment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car India (@carindia_mag)

The Nexon has been the silent hero for Tata Motors with its year-on-year sales growth and especially with the EV model that has now become the largest selling EV in India, this new variant will be a great addition to the line-up. Customers have been waiting for this long-range variant of the Nexon for quite some time.



Design



On the outside, not much has changed and the two vehicles are nearly similar. The Nexon EV Max, on the other hand, comes with a dual-tone colour scheme as standard. Tata also offer it in two new exterior colours, Intensi-Teal and Pristine White, as well as the Daytona Grey colour from the Tigor EV. The alloy wheel design has been slightly modified, but the diameter remains the same at 16 inches. Even though this EV design is almost two years old, this Nexon still looks fresh and futuristic. The sales numbers reflect the success of this design; people have really taken a liking for this form factor of the Nexon EV.

Cabin

When you glance inside the Nexon EV Max, you’ll notice that the dashboard has been given a slight makeover. In contrast to the standard EV’s cream upholstery, Tata have given the Nexon EV Max a fresh Makara beige interior. A special “Park” mode and an illuminated gear selector dial with a mode display are also included. A sunroof, a seven-inch touchscreen, auto air-conditioning with rear air-vents, and linked car technology are all standard in both variants. An electronic parking brake with an auto-hold feature has replaced the traditional handbrake.

The Nexon EV Max now includes a wireless charging pad as well as an air purifier. There are also ventilated front seats and a redesigned drive selector with an active mode display in the newer model. An auto-dimming IRVM. You can definitely feel that this is a family-defined product and a step up from the standard Nexon EV.

Features



Nexon EV Max has three driving modes: Eco, City, and Sport. The improved ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology has eight new capabilities and the ZConnect app has 48 features for connected cars. Tata Motors have introduced a Multi-Mode Regen function with the Nexon EV Max which allows customers to simply modify the intensity of regenerative braking using switches on the floor console. They may select from among four regen levels, depending on driving conditions, starting at Level 0 with no recuperative braking and progressing to Level 3 with single-pedal driving assistance.

Performance

A single permanent magnet synchronous AC motor delivers a higher 105 kW (143 hp) and 250 Nm of peak torque in the Nexon EV Max. A liquid-cooled, high-density lithium-ion battery pack rated at 40.5 kWh with a stated range of 437 kilometres powers this EV. The motor and battery pack have IP67 dust, water, and shock-resistance certifications. They come with an eight-year/160,000-km warranty.

While driving, you can definitely feel the performance upgrade and the refinement of the electric drivetrain. Nexon’s performance is now on a par with its other more expensive competitors. According to Tata, the Nexon EV accelerates from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in less than nine seconds. We got the car with an indicated range of 380 km and, after driving it on our test route for approximately 80 km, the range had fallen to 270 km, although this was in rush-hour morning Pune city traffic. We can report that it is quick, but we will have to test it over a longer period to see if these numbers hold true.

Charging

Using a 15A outlet, a typical EV takes 8.5 hours to charge from 10 percent to 90 percent. From 10 percent to 100 percent, charging the Nexon EV Max takes 15 hours. According to Tata, the standard Nexon EV’s 3.3-kW AC home charger takes eight hours to charge from 20 percent to 100 percent. The new 7.2-kW AC quick home wall box charger can charge the Max from zero to 100 percent in 6.5 hours.The Nexon EV can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 60 minutes using the 50-kW fast charger, while the Nexon EV Max takes less than an hour. With all its extra capabilities and a larger battery pack, the Nexon EV Max is 100 kg heavier than the standard model.





Handling

The car’s suspension has been adjusted and is on the stiffer side. Although the steering is lighter for a more comfortable drive within the city, it is still direct and functions as expected. The Nexon is now quite stable in corners and does not sling its weight around thanks to good weight distribution. Body-roll has also been kept under control. Having disc brakes on all four wheels inspires confidence while braking. Highway stability is also good, so you can definitely take advantage of the car’s longer battery range.

Safety

The Nexon EV Max is well-equipped with safety features. A fortified cabin built of high-strength reinforced steel, twin front airbags, and ISOFIX anchor points for child seats are among those features. ABS with EBD and braking assist, auto vehicle hold, ESP with i-VBAC (Intelligent Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), panic brake alert and auto vehicle hold are among the other safety features. This is one area where Nexon outperforms the competition in terms of safety as it has a five-star Global NCAP safety rating.

Tata Motors are now India’s largest electric vehicle manufacturers and the Nexon EV Max, which now boasts of a 30 per cent higher battery capacity and a claimed range of 437 km, will definitely win new customers. This car with a 3.3-kW charger costs Rs 17.74 lakh, while the 7.2-kW version costs Rs 18.24 lakh. This EV comes in two trim levels XZ+ and XZ+ Lux., with the top-end model costing Rs 19.24 lakh, all prices ex-showroom.

After driving and spending some time with the Nexon EV Max on the streets of Pune in peak traffic, we are happy to report that this electric car with its added range makes it a much more compelling proposition for customers in the market for an electric car and without making them anxious about the range.

Also Read:

Story by Kurt Morris