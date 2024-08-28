Tata Nexon DCA Test Review – Clutch of the Matter

There seems to be a Tata Nexon variant for everyone, for the crossover is offered in seven different powertrain combinations and 12 different trims to suit different budgets and requirements. We recently got our hands on the one equipped with a dual-clutch automatic and here is how our experience with it was.

Story: Sayantan De

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Tata Nexon is a remarkable success story for the indigenous manufacturer. I feel part of the reason is that there’s a wide array of choices when it comes to the powertrain, with two engines and four transmissions, making up a total of seven variants and on top of that there are a total of 12 trim levels. For the eagle-eyed, the number of powertrain combos is not eight, because the dual-clutch transmission can’t be specced with the diesel engine. We recently had this top-spec powertrain, the petrol engine with the dual-clutch transmission, in the Car India garage for a few days and here is our first impression.

The Nexon was given a thorough redesign inside and out last year, revitalising the smooth and rounded aesthetics of the previous-generation Nexon with a sharper visage. Personally speaking, the look of the new one is a little too sharp for my taste. It is definitely eye-catching, though, particularly in the stunning purple colour we received. The wheel design is new as well and it has received the same futuristic treatment as the rest of the design. Overall, the new design is radically different from before and is a conversation starter, for better or for worse.

The much bigger changes are all found inside, as you are greeted by two 10.25-inch screens, one for the driver’s display and the other for the infotainment. The screens offer very sharp displays, with excellent clarity and contrast. Better still, the driver’s display retains the last-used setting even when the car is turned off. One of the highlights was the interior, which, in our car, was in the hue of black currant ice-cream. The seats are excellent and offer amazing under-thigh support, which I find lacking in many vehicles. The height-adjustable seat would be a boon for shorter drivers too. Also, the brushed aluminium switches for the climate control have a decent tactile feel to them. That said, the illuminated Tata logo on the re-designed steering wheel with the glossy finish does attract a lot of fingerprints. There’s textured plastic on the dashboard, which is great to touch, but I would have preferred if Tata had used that on the door trims instead of the piano black treatment. The overall material quality could be a lot better, though, considering the price of the higher trim levels. It is doubly disappointing that the upholstery shows uneven stitching, which is something definitely not expected in this day and age.

The doors have really large pockets and while the umbrella-holders work best with Tata’s own umbrellas (Rs 725 a pop), we were able to easily stick a longer one where the water bottle should go. Also, the sound quality in our top-of-the-line Fearless + S, equipped with JBL speakers, was exemplary. A small gripe—the position of the stalks made it impossible to see the markings on them when I adjusted the steering wheel tilt to my preference. Two other issues with the functions controlled by the stalks: the indicator chime had an erratic rhythm akin to a faulty metronome and the wiper had a tendency to go into warp speed even in light rain. These may not be deal-breakers, but are certainly irksome.

The dual-clutch transmission can only be paired with the tried-and-tested 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol motor that develops 120 hp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm between 1,750 and 4,000 rpm. This engine doesn’t like to be revved and there’s little reward in chasing the red-line. Instead, the best way to utilise it is to surf the large wave of torque in the middle of the rev-range. The transmission has a really short first gear, so more often than not the Nexon starts from second gear, which definitely hurts acceleration, but once the turbo spools up and the engine gets into the torque wave, there’s a really great mid-range punch available. The rest of the ratios are well chosen for the torque band and there’s decent poke available even in City mode (the other two being Sport and Eco). On the highway, the Nexon hits cruising speed easily and, thanks to the reasonably quick downshifts of the dual-clutch, overtaking is an effortless affair. I didn’t like the shape of the gear selector lever, though, which is weird to hold and it was easy to click through two settings instead of one on the rotary-style drive mode selector, which didn’t offer enough resistance for my liking.

The suspension remains unchanged from the previous gen car, which means ride and handling remain unchanged as well—perfect, as the Nexon had always performed admirably in these departments. Despite the high ground clearance and tall stance, the Nexon goes round corners really well and the steering, though a bit lacking in feedback, is well-weighted. Ride quality is consistently excellent over both large and small imperfections and this remains true regardless of the speed. Only at very low speeds and on small bumps the damping is a tad slow to react. But in reality, this is barely noticeable and the car insulates the occupants from the road surface, even when you are driving on unpaved roads.

The most affordable Nexon with an automatic transmission is the Smart Plus with the six-speed automated manual, costing Rs 9.2 lakh, which is a sub-Rs 10 lakh ex-showroom price. However, the seven-speed dual-clutch is offered only in the Creative trim onwards, which pushes the price to Rs 12.4 lakh, the starting point for the DCA, while our Fearless Plus S sells for Rs 14.8 lakh.

Admittedly, this top trim is loaded to the gills with creature comforts, but I feel that at nearly Rs 15 lakh, there are quite a few options to consider for a crossover/SUV. Regardless of the improvement on the AMT, the price is hard to justify, when the competition offers dual-clutch equipped alternatives at marginally cheaper prices. Also, I feel that the Smart Plus offers almost everything one may need or want from a modern family car except a reversing camera, so a DCA-equipped version on a lower trim level might have given the customers some actual choice. Overall, the dual-clutch Nexon is extremely refined, but that experience comes with a high price tag.