Tata Motors Tiago Achieves 4 Lakh Sales Milestone In India

To mark Tiago’s successful production of 4 lakh units, Tata Motors has launched the #Tiago4ever campaign.

The Tata Tiago is still one of the company’s best-selling vehicles. The Indian audience has a soft spot for it. The hatchback has now reached a new milestone of 4,00,000 units produced. The Tiago’s 4,00,000th unit was delivered today from the company’s Sanad production facility. The brand has also launched the #Tiago4ever campaign to mark the occasion.

The Tiago, which was originally introduced in 2016, is the first Tata product to achieve this feat in the lowest amount of time. It is now available with a 1.2L BS-6 compliant petrol engine in two versions: Tiago and Tiago NRG. In addition, Tiago is available in 14 different variations in India.



Mr. Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing, and Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd, commented on the achievement, saying,“This is indeed a historic milestone for Tata Motors as Tiago is the first car to complete this milestone in a short span. Tiago has been a key product in our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and since its launch has been successful in grabbing a sizeable market share in the most crowded segment in the auto industry.” He added, “The Tiago has become the preferred choice for youngsters who are looking for a stylish, feature-loaded, and safe car, with more than 60% of sales generated from first-time buyers. The recent interventions of Tiago NRG and Tiago CNG have gained quite the popularity among prospective buyers. We are confident that the Tata Tiago will continue to play an integral part in our New Forever range and will enhance our market performance in the Indian auto industry.”

In its segment, Tiago has managed to capture 19% of the market share. The i-CNG form of the hatchback was also recently introduced by the firm. The Tiago is one of the safest hatchbacks on the market today, with a 4-star GNCAP crash test rating.



The company also stated that first-time consumers account for more than 60% of all sales, and that it has a 19% market share in its segment. It is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine, and a CNG model was recently added to the range to round out the lineup.

Also Read: Tata Tigor iCNG: Need to Know

Story by Kurt Morris