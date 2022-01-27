Tata Tigor iCNG: Need to Know

Tata Motors have added a CNG model of the Tigor compact sedan to its line-up of entry-level vehicles. The same 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine with 73 hp and 95 Nm continues to power the car.

Story: Kurt Morris

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

Tata Motors have introduced the Tigor compact sedan with iCNG technology. iCNG-powered vehicles provide a great customer experience with their best-in-class safety, and a long list of features, including segment-first innovations when it comes to the iCNG tech.

Styling

In terms of design, the Tata Tigor stays unchanged; it is one of the better-looking cars in this market and does not appear to be a compromise, as most of its sub-four-metre competitors do. The Tigor’s boot is neatly integrated, and the sloping roofline gives it a coupé-like silhouette. A modest iCNG label on the car’s boot is the only way to distinguish this new model.



Interiors

So, in terms of personal comforts, the top-of-the-line models come with features like motorised wing mirrors. A seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a JBL- Harman sound system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a reach-adjustable steering wheel are just a few of the features available. Additionally, the interior feels well put together and is quite spacious for a compact sedan.

Engine

The Revotron 1.2- litre BS6 engine in the Tigor iCNG delivers 73 hp and 95 Nm of peak torque, the highest for any CNG car in its segment, but it falls short when compared to its conventional petrol engine, which produces 86 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. The iCNG cars are equipped with best-in-class technology and features, which are tuned to give optimum performance and seamless switching of fuel modes from petrol to CNG and vice versa, making it hassle-free unlike its competition when you have to switch it manually.

Performance

Although iCNG powered cars are expected to have a lower power output, we did not experience any power loss while driving on our test route, but we did have to work the five-speed manual transmission a little to get us uphill. In terms of efficiency, the Tigor delivered 30.88 km/kg, which was far higher than the claimed ARAI number of 26.49 km/kg, while the Tigor averaged 18.65 kmpl in petrol mode.

Ride Quality

The suspension is also reported to have been tweaked to accommodate for the additional 100 kg weight of the iCNG kit compared to the normal petrol car. The Tigor iCNG boasts the best ground clearance in its class, with 168 mm. The car appeared to have a little stiffer set-up, although the added weight from the 60-litre CNG tank can be felt at the back.

Price

Tata Tigor comes in two variants – XZ and XZ+. The prices of these variants are as follows:

Tata Tigor

XZ – Rs 7,69,900

XZ+ – Rs 8, 29,900

The Tata Tigor entry-level CNG model is Rs 10,000, making it more accessible than its main rival, the Hyundai Aura CNG.

Specification

Price: Rs 7.70 lakh (ex-showroom)

Engine: 1,199 cc, three-cylinder petrol

Max Power: 73 hp at 6,000 rpm

Max Torque: 95 Nm at 3,300 rpm

Transmission: Five-speed, manual, front-wheel drive

Suspension: MacPherson Strut front, twist-beam rear

Weight: 1,126 kg

Read the First drive review in the February issue of Car India

Also read: Tata Motors Launch Tigor iCNG and Tiago iCNG

Story by: Kurt Morris