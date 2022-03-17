Tata Altroz automatic to be launched in India on 21 March 2022

The Tata Altroz DCT, which will be available in four trims: XT, XZ, XZ+, and Dark Edition





On March 21, 2022, Tata will introduce the Altroz dual-clutch automatic transmission, which is one of the most anticipated in the automotive industry. The hatchback’s automatic option, which costs Rs 21,000, was made available for reservations earlier this month. Tata will also offer a distinctive paint choice dubbed Opera Blue for the Altroz automatic.

The Altroz automatic will come in a variety of models, including the XTA, XZA, XZA (O), and the top-of-the-line XZA+. In addition, a Dark Edition Altroz automatic will be available in two trim levels: XTA and XZA+.

Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Avenue White, and Arcade Grey are monochromatic paint options for the Tata Altroz automatic, while dual-tone paint options include Opera Blue with black, Downtown Red with black, and Avenue White with black. Furthermore, in the higher trim levels, the business will include a larger and more sophisticated touchscreen infotainment system. A 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard on the current model.

A 1.2-litre inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine will be paired with this dual-clutch automatic transmission. However, the powertrain’s output figures have yet to be published by the manufacturer. Meanwhile, the 1.2-litre engine produces 85 hp and 113 Nm of torque with a five-speed manual transmission.



Stay tuned for the detailed review coming up soon on Car India

Also Read: Tata Motors introduces Special Kaziranga Editions For Punch, Nexon, Harrier and Safari in India

Story by Kurt Morris