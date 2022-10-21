Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Launched from Rs 15.59 lakh

The Anniversary Edition starts at a price tag of Rs 15.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.09 lakh for the top variant and it comes with cosmetic updates and a few features over the outgoing trims. The external updates include Anniversary Edition exclusive badging and foil on the C-pillar and steering wheel, door end garnish, lower chrome garnish, door edge protectors, contrast stitching and chrome applique across the base of the doors to name a few. The Anniversary Edition retains the faux diffuser on the front bumper, an electric sunroof and still sits on 17-inch alloy wheels.



The Anniversary Edition comes with a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the 8-inch touch screen makes way for the new 10-inch touch screen with a six speaker sound system. Other notable features include TPMS, rear parking camera, paddle shifters, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning et cetera. Standard features that have been retained such as traction control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and in terms of safety there is ESC and six-airbags.



The Kushaq is offered with two engine options, the 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that comes mated with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT transmission churning a good 147 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. And the 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic that makes 115 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The price difference between the Standard and the Anniversary Edition for all trims stand to be Rs 30,000.

