Skoda Kushaq Anniversary Edition Launched from Rs 15.59 lakh

The Anniversary Edition starts at a price tag of Rs 15.59 lakh and goes up to Rs 19.09 lakh for the top variant and it comes with cosmetic updates and a few features over the outgoing trims. The external updates include Anniversary Edition exclusive badging and foil on the C-pillar and steering wheel, door end garnish, lower chrome garnish, door edge protectors, contrast stitching and chrome applique across the base of the doors to name a few. The Anniversary Edition retains the faux diffuser on the front bumper, an electric sunroof and still sits on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Anniversary Edition comes with a wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and the 8-inch touch screen makes way for the new 10-inch touch screen with a six speaker sound system. Other notable features include TPMS, rear parking camera, paddle shifters, cruise control, automatic air-conditioning et cetera. Standard features that have been retained such as traction control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and in terms of safety there is ESC and six-airbags.
The Kushaq is offered with two engine options, the 1.5 litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that comes mated with a six-speed manual or seven-speed DCT transmission churning a good 147 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque. And the 1-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine mated to a six-speed manual or a torque converter automatic that makes 115 hp and 175 Nm of torque. The price difference between the Standard and the Anniversary Edition for all trims stand to be Rs 30,000.
Recent posts in News