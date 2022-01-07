Škoda are Betting Big on India in 2022

This year, Škoda India hope to triple their sales and extend the product line. The growth forecast for 2021 and 2022 is dependent on the first leg of the India 2.0 project being completed successfully.

Škoda, the Czech Automaker, have stated that 2022 will be the most important year for Škoda Auto India since its introduction in 2001. Škoda Auto India have stated that they plan to triple their annual sales volume in 2022 and build on the positive momentum created last year, thanks to a market strategy centred on product launch campaigns, a focus on improving after-sales and customer satisfaction drivers, and an expansion of their network across the country.



With 23,858 Automobiles delivered in 2021, Škoda Auto India had a 130 per cent increase in sales from 10,387 cars sold in 2020. Škoda Auto India wants to treble sales volumes in 2022 while maintaining a mid-term target of 1,00,000 units for 2025. The growth forecast for 2021 and 2022 is predicated on the successful completion of the first phase of the India 2.0 project. The development of the MQB A0 IN platform, which was created exclusively for India, served as the foundation for the launch of the KUSHAQ.



Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India said, “I am very happy to share that 2021 has been a year of growth for Škoda Auto India. The growth is due to the team’s commitment and approach towards building a strong customer-centric brand. Despite the challenges of the pandemic and a global chip shortage, Škoda Auto India stuck to their outlook and recorded a 130 per cent growth in 2021. We will build on this strong momentum and focus on the diverse range of products, with constant product actions. At the same time, we look to set new standards of customer satisfaction and further enhance the after-sales experience, continue with our network expansion and treble our sales volume. I am confident that these actions will establish Škoda Auto India as a player of reckoning in 2022. At the onset of the new year, we are on track to achieve the goals we have set for ourselves, which positively reflects our commitment to India.”





New sales focus areas:

To prepare for the aggressive sales volume expected in 2022, the brand will expand on new and existing avenues such as its ‘Certified Pre-Owned’ brand, ‘Corporate Sales’ initiatives, increased penetration in rural markets and a continued focus on dealer manpower training, which is critical to the business.



Building on the expansion of the network:



One of the main goals of the India 2.0 project was to significantly expand network coverage across the country. In 2021, the brand will have over 175 touchpoints, nearly double its previous presence. More steps will be taken on this front in 2022, with the goal of increasing the number of touchpoints from 175 to 225, a 25 per cent increase.



Improving customer-centric and after-sales actions:

One of the brand’s main focuses has been to continue to deliver on its promise of client pleasure. On the after-sales front, the company has already taken a number of steps to improve the customer experience while lowering the total cost of ownership. These savings include a 32 per cent decrease in engine oil prices (for gasoline engines) and up to a 21 per cent reduction in overall maintenance expenditures. With the service cost calculator available on the website, the company has also made steps to increase transparency. Customer experience will be enhanced by initiatives such as the Service Cam, mobile service vans, and expedited service offers.

