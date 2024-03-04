Rolls-Royce Arcadia Droptail Unveiled as Heaven on Earth on Wheels

The Rolls-Royce Arcadia is the third coach-built Droptail model from the iconic marque

In Greek mythology, Heaven on Earth is called Arcadia. Now, that name can be used to imply a heaven on Earth for cars as well, with the Rolls-Royce Arcadia. Basically, it is a coach-built Droptail, the third model from the marque, after the La Rose Noire and the Amethyst, and it seems like it is literally a “Heaven on Earth” on wheels.

What truly gives this Droptail that identity is the gorgeous shade of white contrasted by a silver finish as well as aluminium and glass panels. In fact, its chassis is made of aluminium, steel, and carbon-fibre; unlike any production Rolls-Royce model. Another cool touch is the lower section of the Arcadia’s carbon-fibre tub getting the same silver finish.

Inside, the wood panelling is inspired by the commissioner’s favourite houses and classic cars. That wood is protected by bespoke lacquer which required over 8,000 hours of development. It also features the most complex clock design from Rolls-Royce that took two years of research and five months to assemble.

Under the hood, there is a twin-turbocharged 6.75-litre V12 engine. It has been retuned to produce 601 hp and 840 Nm.

This unveil is another feather in the cap for Rolls-Royce and their capability for what can be done with Droptail designs. And the Arcadia seemingly defines “Heaven on Earth” on four wheels.

