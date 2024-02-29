Bentley Bentayga EWB Azure V8 by Mulliner Revealed

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Infinite Choice Curated by Mulliner is the first to debut a dual-tone paint job for the Bentayga EWB

One-off models aren’t something new for Bentley as their in-house coach builder, Mulliner are known for that. Well, the next art gallery on wheels has now been revealed as the Bentley Bentayga EWB Infinite Choice. This new one-off is the Bentayga EWB Azure V8 which is the brainchild of a couple from California and their personalisation choice is certainly unique to the point that Bentley were prompted to prepone their plans to introduce two-tone paint finishes to the Bentayga EWB by a year.

What immediately catches the eye is the Kingfisher Blue shade dominating the body with 22-inch 10-spoke wheels finished in Kingfisher Blue and Beluga also helping it stand out. All this is combined with Onyx black present on the bonnet, roof and upper body, adding a nice bit of contrast to the exterior.

Inside, the dual-tone theme continues with Mandarin-coloured leather seats getting a contrast of Imperial Blue leather around them. The Kingfisher Blue from the outside also makes its way to the steering wheel, the gear selector, and the door trim. Adding to that premium opulence already present in the standard Bentayga EWB is the use of Open Pore Koa Veneer used for the dashboard, rear centre console, door trims and picnic tables.

Considering this is a Bentayga EWB Azure V8, it comes as no surprise it retains its 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. It develops 550 hp and 770 Nm and is paired with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

The Bentley Bentayga EWB Infinite Choice continues the tradition of Mulliner coming out with unique one-off contraptions and it looks like there’s no end to such creativity as things stand.