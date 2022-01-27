2022 Range Rover SV Bookings Open in India

Land Rover India have announced that reservations for the new Range Rover SV luxury SUV will begin today. The SUV, which has already been released globally, will now be accessible to Indian customers.



Land Rover India have started taking pre-orders for the Range Rover SV, which comes with unique minimalist design themes with fine details, and material options. The Special Vehicle Operations section of Land Rover have commissioned the SV variant, which adds a new level of exclusivity to this luxury SUV. The new Range Rover lineup starts at Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom), with the SV variant serving as the portfolio’s new flagship model. For the first time, it will be offered in both Standard and Long Wheelbase (LWB) configurations, including a five-seater LWB variant. The four-seater SV Signature Suite with an electrically deployable club table and integrated refrigerator will also be available to LWB clients.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director at Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover SV adds more luxury and personalisation options thus enabling our clients to create a truly individual Range Rover that embodies their own character and personality.” The New Range Rover SV has been precisely built with improvements that highlight and compliment the New Range Rover’s minimalist style.

Customers of the New Range Rover SV can select from a normal colour palette or one of 14 extra colours in the SV Bespoke Premium Palette, Depending on the body colour chosen, they can also specify a contrast roof in Narvik Black or Corinthian Bronze.





The Range Rover SV comes standard with 22-inch wheels. Customers can, however, choose from 12 different types of wheels, depending on the powertrain and design theme, and can even choose form a set of 23-inch forged wheels.



Story by Kurt Morris