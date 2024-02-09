Pagani Huayra R Evo Debuts as a Manic Track Demon

The Pagani Huayra R Evo is also the most powerful Pagani ever and packs more performance wizardry than its predecessor.

We all thought the Pagani Huayra R was the most manic thing from the Italian hypercar maker, but the Huayra R Evo has just dropped in to move the goalposts. And, we can safely say, this track-only hypercar is a worthy successor to the Huayra R with all the upgrades it has on offer. What’s more, it’s got an open top with pop-up roof panels, so you can listen to that screaming V12 unfiltered. Interestingly, Horacio Pagani’s inspiration for the Huayra R Evo came from the aero screens of IndyCar as well as the LeMans cars of the 1960s and ‘70s which does show in how it looks.

Speaking of a screaming V12, the folks at Pagani have amped things up to make the 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 petrol engine push 900 hp and 770 Nm. This amounts to a 50 hp and 20 Nm increase over its predecessor, making it the most powerful Pagani model ever. This is thanks to upgrades including a new trumpet design for the intake manifold, new camshafts, and a tweaked exhaust system. Paired to a six-speed sequential gearbox co-developed with HWA AG that sends power to the rear wheels, it is enough for a top speed of 350 km/h.

The fun doesn’t end there as, alongside the electronically controlled active shock absorbers, double-wishbone suspension setup and helical springs retained from the Huayra R, there’s now a heave damper added to the mix. Basically it is a hydraulic element that helps better manage the car-body heights with the independent dampers from the four wheels. This translates to better handling prowess on the race track. Also helping things are Pirelli P Zero slick tyres and better stopping power, courtesy of CCM-R self-ventilated carbon ceramic brakes and bespoke racing pads.

While the under-the-skin wizardry is interesting, the more intriguing changes are the ones you can see visually. The intimidating race car looks are retained but Pagani has given it the ‘codalunga’ (long-tail) treatment. In short, the front splitter is longer by 101 mm while the rear is stretched out by about 190 mm. There’s also a central stabilising fin (shark fin) that links up with the large rear wing. All this amounts to a claimed downforce increase of a whopping 45 per cent. Also the open-top setup gives an additional five per cent uptick in downforce. If that wasn’t enough, at speeds of 320 km/h it has more downforce than its 1,060-kg kerb weight. Being a track-legal car, safety is paramount so, the Pagani Huayra R Evo’s seats get fireproof material, six-point harnesses and carbon-fibre headrests.

Sure, the Pagani Huayra E Evo is only legal for the race track, but its owners will join the carmaker’s ‘Arte in Pista’ club which is exclusive to Pagani track hypercar owners. This program will allow owners to drive their hypercars in prestigious FIA-approved race tracks around the world in non-competitive track events, with data analysis. Sounds like a fair deal for those with a lot of dough and wanting to experience the Pagani Huayra R Evo without holding back at a race track.