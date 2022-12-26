New Volkswagen Dealership in Andhra Pradesh

A new Volkswagen dealership has been opened up in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh as a part of the network expansion offensive of the company.



Situated at NH-16, beside ONGC base complex, the new 3S facility is operated under the leadership of Parth Modi, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Rajahmundry.

In line with the customer-first philosophy, the new 3S (sales, service & spares) facility will provide a holistic and integrated experience to customers, under one roof. The 3-car display area in the showroom will showcase the Volkswagen Taigun and the Virtus, the Taigun also holds the “India’s Safest SUV” badge under its belt. The facility comprises of a four-bay service area, that will cater to the service and maintenance requirements of the customers through skilled and trained technicians.

Commenting at the inauguration of the new facility, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the inauguration of the new touchpoint in Rajahmundry, we are on-track towards being Accessible in important markets across the country. The new touchpoint will cater to the integrated sales & service requirements of our aspirational Indian customers, including the showcase of our young and fresh product portfolio. We are confident of offering world-class German-engineered premium mobility solutions along with convenience, peace of mind and a hassle-free service experience to existing and prospective customers in the region.”

Commenting on the inauguration of the new dealership, Parth Modi, Dealer Partner, Volkswagen Rajahmundry (MD, Modi Group), said, “Our aspirational and premium customers in Andhra Pradesh have manifested more inclination towards safety and sturdy build quality, while purchasing a car. To meet our customer requirements, we have expanded our association with Volkswagen India, to offer them the best of German-engineering and peace of mind ownership experience.”

With the first touchpoint in Rajahmundry, Volkswagen has grown its presence in the State of Andhra Pradesh to eight sales touchpoints. Bringing the Volkswagen India network to 158 sales touchpoints and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities in India.

Story: Sumesh Soman

