Citroën Opens its First Showroom in Nagpur

Citroën India have forayed into the central region with the launch of ‘La Maison Citroën’ phygital showroom in Nagpur.





The new dealership will make Citroën’s offerings accessible for the city’s residents who are planning to buy a new car. The entire Citroën India range, which currently includes the new C5 Aircross SUV and the new C3, will be available for retail at the phygital showroom in Nagpur. In addition to customer-focused, digital-driven sales services, the dealership will also house L’Atelier Citroën to ensure customers have seamless access to after-sales services as well.



L’Atelier Citroën is the brand’s after-sales workshop, it offers innovative care and maintenance services for Citroën cars in India at customers’ doorsteps. Among other things, Citroën car owners in Nagpur will have access to services such as Virtual Remote Diagnostics, Genuine Spare Parts availability within 24 hours, 180 minutes-RSA Guarantee, etc. L’Atelier Citroën also offers ‘anytime, anywhere’ access and pickup and drop services to further ease the ownership experience.



Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, said, “We are thrilled to enter yet another crucial market in the country as the brand continues to extend its presence across India’s vast automotive landscape. The team looks forward to welcoming customers in Nagpur and help them get acquainted with our delightful products – the new C3 and the new C5 Aircross SUV. The La Maison Citroën phygital showroom concept is designed with customers as the primary focus: it ensures all customers are able to explore the world of Citroën at their own pace and convenience. To further enhance customer experiences, the brand also offers various vehicle customisation options to ensure their Citroën is their true reflection.”

Pravin Chandak, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Nagpur, said, “Innovation, digital experiences, and comfort serve as the foundation of brand Citroën. This tenet comes to life at every La Maison Citroën phygital showroom, including the new one in Nagpur. We are excited to bring this revolution to central India and transform car buying and ownership experiences in the region. The Nagpur showroom’s arsenal of customer-focused provisions will include a unique High-Definition 3D configurator along with the celebrated ATAWADAC (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) experience.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Audi Inaugurates its Pre-owned Car Facility in Kozhikode