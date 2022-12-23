Audi Inaugurates its Pre-owned Car Facility in Kozhikode

Audi have inaugurated a new pre-owned car facility, Audi Approved: plus in Kozhikode, Kerala. The Sales and service facility is located at NH-17, Calicut-Kannur road, it spans 6200sq. ft. and has the capacity to display up to nine cars. The inauguration marks the opening of Audi India’s 22nd Audi Approved: plus facility in India.





Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “With the inauguration of our twenty-second Audi Approved: plus showroom in Kozhikode, Audi India comes a step closer to the people of Kerala. The growing demand for pre-owned Audi cars in the region presents an exciting prospect for the brand and provides an opportunity for us to reach out to those with aspirations of luxury, and we enthusiastically look forward to customers and welcome them to the Audi family.”

The company claims that every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300 plus multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind while buying the car. Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, the company offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme

Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, Audi Kozhikode said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of Kozhikode’s very own Audi Approved: plus. There has been ample demand for pre-owned luxury cars in the region, and we look forward to servicing our customers at our state-of-the-art facility.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

