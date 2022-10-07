New Series of Continental SUV Tyres Launched

A new range of Continental SUV tyres are out. The industry’s top producer of premium tyres has started producing a number of new tyre ranges for both passenger and commercial vehicles markets, at the Modipuram plant.





The action supports the Indian government’s “Make in India’s” programme and is in line with the company’s ongoing localization activities. For luxury automobiles and SUVs, Continental Tires India produce tyres for 19-inch and 20-inch rim sizes. The company has also introduced Digital Solutions, a value-added service to the Conti360 fleet solutions for the Indian market’s commercial vehicle segment.

Samir Gupta, Managing Director of Continental Tires India, stated: For us, India is a crucial market. With our “In the market, for the market” policy, we have consistently made investments in India and increased our portfolio. The move to localise the production of ultra high performance 19- inch and 20-inch rim size tyres for SUVS and premium vehicle segments, as well as the Digital Solutions for commercial vehicles, demonstrate our continued dedication to the Indian market and our ability to deliver quality that is appropriate for the various road conditions in India. We are sure that the newly produced locally will provide us a competitive edge and better position us to satisfy India’s evolving and expanding tyre needs.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

