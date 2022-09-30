CARS24 MRLs in Discovery Channel’s ‘The Great Indian Factory’

CARS24 MRLs (Mega Refurbishment Labs) are set to create a big buzz as they feature in the Discovery Channel’s ‘The Great Indian Factory’ show.

Aligned with its commitment to creating the highest-quality non-fiction content that both informs and entertains consumers about the world, the Discovery Channel is premiering a new episode of “The Great Indian Factory” featuring CARS24 MRLs (Mega Refurbishment Labs). The episode, scheduled to release on 01 October 2022, tells the enthralling story behind India’s first and biggest car refurbishment lab. Here is the preview:

The episode brings to life the state-of-the-art CARS24 Mega Refurbishment Lab in Dharuhera, Haryana by revealing the intricate and awe-inspiring processes that go behind refurbishing a car. Through direct conversations with the on-ground operations and technical teams, the episode showcases the technological advancements, use of AI, Machine Learning, Data Science and other cutting-edge processes, and takes the audience through an enthralling journey of a car from pre-owned to as good as new.

Through this episode of The Great Indian Factory, the Discovery Channel showcases for its viewers the journey of a pre-owned car by taking an in-depth look at every refurbishment process it goes through, right from being bought from a customer to the final product ready to be sold and delivered to a new customer.

Commenting on the idea of featuring a car refurbishment facility, Tanaz Mehta, Head of Ad Sales- South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery, said, ‘Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to showcasing authentic storytelling that helps us in connecting with the audience. With this special episode featuring CARS24 MRLs, we aimed to bring to light first-hand accounts and intriguing narratives from the very hands that execute such challenging tasks. We have a great partner in CARS24, who brings tremendous in-field expertise to further strengthen the narration of this journey.’

Expressing his views about the partnership with the Discovery Channel, Aman Kochhar, Chief Growth Officer, Motivator/Group M, said, ‘The mega refurbishment lab has created a tectonic shift in how used cars will be perceived. The intelligent application of new tech to improve inconsistencies in refurbishing will add to scalable efficiency. Our partnership with Discovery has been a great stride for airing the Cars24 story behind such a large innovation.’

On the show, CARS24 Co-founder and CMO, Gajendra Jangid, commented, ‘At CARS24, we are consistently working to bring a whole new world of cars to even more customers. In this pursuit, we identified the need to significantly invest in setting up company-owned refurbishment facilities—Mega Refurbishment Labs—where we are using the best-in-class systems, processes and technology to deliver quality cars to our consumers. This has been meticulously captured in Discovery India’s The Great Indian Factory, showcasing a glimpse of our “mega” endeavor to continuously deliver an outstanding customer experience. As a result, we will deepen the trust and strengthen the brand credibility among our potential customers.’

Founded in 2015, CARS24 are the leading global e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles with a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Australia, and South-east Asia. With a consumer-first approach, CARS24’s mission is to transform the used car industry by taking the entire journey of searching, buying, selling, and financing online. Leveraging the latest technology advances, CARS24 have set up multiple state-of-the-art Mega Refurbishment Labs; creating new industry benchmarks for high-quality used cars. For regular updates on CARS24, follow them on: https://www.linkedin.com/company/CARS24.