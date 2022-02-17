New Porsche Macan T Unveiled

The new Porsche Macan T has been unveiled. The badge ‘T’ has been synonymous with Porsche for representing a dynamic form of driving since the 1960s. The ‘T’ which stands for Touring came only on the 911 and 718 models. Now Porsche have revealed the Macan T, the first four-door car to be added into this successful model range.

The Porsche Macan T joins their entry-level compact crossover line-up that made its debut in 2014. Along with the Macan T, Porsche have three variants on offer: Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS. The base model Macan comes with a 2.0-litre, turbo-charged inline-four while the Macan S and Macan GTS both get 2.9-litre, V6 engines with the latter being twin-turbocharged.

On the outside, the Porsche Macan T has design elements such as the front trim, exterior mirrors, side blades, roof spoiler and logos on the rear painted in Agate Grey Metallic which helps distinguish the car from other models in the series. Sporty tail-pipes and side window trims which come in a high gloss black are included as standard. The side blades feature a ‘Macan T’ logo in black. The car also gets 20-inch Macan S wheels, exclusively in dark titanium as standard. There are up to 13 choices in plain, metallic and special colours for the exterior. The interior of the car features a black leather package on the standard eight-way-adjustable heated sports seats. The contrasting colour from the exterior is seen inside the car on the seats, headrests and steering wheel in the form of silver stitching.

Porsche’s Touring cars are known for being lightweight and exciting to drive. The loud and beautiful engine noise combined with the car’s sharp handling dynamics is what made the T badge special. Staying true to the badge, the new Porsche Macan T combines great agility, low weight and a compact design into a balanced package. Compared to the S and GTS models, the powertrain in the Macan T weighs 58.8 kg lighter on the front axle. The Macan T comes with a 2.0-litre, turbo-charged, four-cylinder engine churning out 265 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine is coupled with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive system. When equipped with the Sport Chrono Package with the mode switch and Sport response button on the steering wheel, the Macan T reaches 0 to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and has a top speed of 232 km/h.

The new Macan T is also the only model from Porsche to feature a steel suspension with the Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard (PASM) combined with a drop in body height by 15 mm. The chassis tuning has been revamped and the anti-roll bars in the front axle are now more rigid to befit the car and powertrain. The PTM has also been tweaked to adapt to the driving demands of the Macan T with an added rear-wheel bias. All Macan models with four-cylinder engines are now offered with the option of adding an air suspension with PASM and a further drop in body height by 10 mm. Another optional offering from the manufacturer is the Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), a system that has been adapted to the driving attributes of the T model which Porsche say will further enhance the driving dynamics.

Equipment wise, the Macan T has the multi-function GT heated sports steering wheel and a Sport Chrono stopwatch in the upper part of the dashboard as standard. Even the entry guards on the doors come in black and feature a Macan T logo. As an option, Porsche offer the multi-function GT sports steering wheel in Race-tex with carbon trims and ioniser. The Macan T also gets the revised elements introduced in 2021 such as the latest centre console with its beautiful glass look and touch-sensitive surface as well as the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system with a 10.9-inch screen and online navigation as standard.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Read more: Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo Launched from Rs 1.5 crore