Porsche Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo Launched from Rs 1.5 crore

Porsche have gotten both the Taycan and the Taycan Cross Turismo to India.

Porsche have officially set their foot in the Indian EV scene with the launch of their flagship electric car – the Taycan. The range begins with the rear-wheel-drive Taycan that is priced at Rs 1.5 crore ex-showroom, and goes all the way up to the Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo that will set you back just over Rs 3.5 crore.

Built on an all-new electric platform, the Taycan looks unlike any other Porsche on sale. It gets a long, coupe-like sloping roofline that ends with a unified tail-lamp that we quite like. At the front, its rectangular LED headlamps give it a distinct identity.

On the inside, Porsche have ensured to go as green as possible with a no-leather cabin. The Taycan gets three screens on the inside – one for the driver display, the other for the passenger and one in the centre for infotainment.

The biggest talking point about the Taycan is its power figures. The entry-level Taycan gets a 79.2-kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 484 km with the second stack 93.4-kWh battery pack available as an option on it and the Taycan 4S. The larger battery is standard with the Taycan Turbo and Turbo S. The flagship Taycan Turbo S belts out 560 kW (761 hp) and 1,050 Nm. All Taycan models run an 800-volt electrical system. The Cross Turismo, on the other hand has the same power figures as its Taycan counterpart, however, it gets the 93.4-kWh battery pack standard for all variants.

Being a Porsche, it gets the entire gamut of the German marque’s repertoire: PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management), PDCC Sport (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport) along with PTVS Plus (Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus).

In India, the Porsche Taycan range locks horns with the Audi e-tron GT range and the upcoming Mercedes EQS.