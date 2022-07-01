New Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched in India

With prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (Ex-showroom), Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the eagerly awaited all-new Brezza compact SUV in India. It has numerous segment-first features like HUD among others.

The new Brezza from Maruti Suzuki has been released, with prices starting at Rs. 7.99 lakh and going as high as Rs. 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The manufacturer has already received 45,000 pre-launch orders and is now accepting reservations for the vehicle. With this modification, the SUV’s name also drops the “Vitara” component. The LXi, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+ trim levels of the subcompact SUV are still available for purchase.



For the latest generation, Maruti has changed the name of its small SUV. The manufacturer has decided to omit the Vitara nameplate and just refer to the vehicle as the Brezza. Maruti Suzuki has already used the Vitara moniker for its larger SUVs in India, so it is unclear if the name would be used again for a new, different model—possibly in a higher segment.

Major design changes are made to the Maruti Brezza in 2022, giving it a sharper, more assertive appearance. A new grille, sleek dual LED projector headlights with twin L-shaped LED DRLs, reworked bumpers, new alloy wheels, and more opulent wrap-around LED taillights are all added to the vehicle. Thanks to a chunkier body covering that also create a dual-tone look up front and back, Maruti has given the car a more rough appearance.



Maruti probably tried to increase Brezza’s appeal as a premium vehicle by significantly changing the inside from the prior model. The dashboard is divided into higher and lower halves by a noticeable centre component with a brown finish that houses the mounting for the touchscreen and the air conditioning vents. Up to the base of the centre console, a brown finished part has a silver strip running down it. Depending on the model, a free-standing touchscreen is mounted atop the centre console, with the new AC controls and air conditioning vents located lower down.



In order to give customers a seamless connected driving experience, the Brezza boasts a 22.86cm SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system with HD display, an intuitive user interface, and cutting-edge Voice Assist. According to the business, this high-end infotainment system has “Surround Sense” powered by “ARKAMYS,” which gives diverse ambiences made to fit different moods and outstanding sound acoustic tuning. For a comfortable driving experience, the most recent model also has a Wireless Charging Dock, a Colored Head-Up Display for the Driver, and a 360 View Camera.



The car is constructed on Suzuki’s famed TECT platform, which ensures a vehicle’s strength and endurance and is renowned for its safety features. The Brezza 2022 uses high tensile steel, which enhances torsional rigidity and handling while also enhancing overall car safety. In addition to more than 20 other protection measures, the Brezza 2022 has 6 airbags and an Electronic Stability Program (ESP).

The Brezza is now powered by Maruti’s 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine, which is more efficient. The vehicle generates 102 hp at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm and is equipped with mild hybrid technology as standard. Although an automatic transmission is now available, a 5-speed manual transmission is still being offered. A new 6-speed torque converter replaces the 4-speed one used in the prior generation. With the petrol manual delivering 19.89 km/l in the top variants and a little higher 20.15 km/l on the cheaper models, Maruti says that fuel efficiency has increased. Meanwhile, 19.80 km/l is stated for the petrol-automatic.





The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 will range from approximately Rs 7.99 lakh for the base LXi trim to as much as Rs 13.96 lakh for the highest-spec ZXI+ AT version at all Indian dealerships. Additionally, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the new Brezza 2022 may be purchased via a subscription for an all-inclusive monthly fee starting at Rs 18,300.



Story by Kurt Morris

