500 Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools Set Up in India

With 500 Maruti Suzuki driving schools in the country, the manufacturer has achieved a remarkable milestone.

Launched in 2005, Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools (MSDS) have trained more than 17 lakh customers and now have a presence across 242 cities with 500 state-of-the-art schools for driver training. The driving schools have been set up by Maruti Suzuki in partnership with their dealers and come equipped with state-of-the-art driving simulators that replicate Indian driving conditions. The schools facilitate quality training through a hybrid curriculum that includes on-road driving situations and classroom training by expert trainers. Overall, the course contains practical and theory sessions based on best international driving practices that educate customers on appropriate road behaviour, defensive driving, Good Samaritan Law, traffic rules and regulations, and a holistic overview on vehicle maintenance and emergency handling procedures.

Besides the standard course, the driving school also offers customized courses suited to the individual learning needs of the customers. MSDS also collaborate with multiple corporates, fleet owners, NGOs and jointly conduct programmes suited to their specific needs. The customers are also given value-added services such as assistance in getting license subject to RTO norms and training in their personal vehicles.

In a statement, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki Driving Schools were launched with the core objective of imparting safe driving training and road behaviour among customers to make Indian roads safer. Over the years, it has introduced global standards for imparting quality driving training and setting new benchmarks through its advanced training methodology. The MSDS network has around 1500 certified and qualified expert trainers, who have been imparting safe driving training. By 2025, we aim to expand the Maruti Suzuki Driving School network and train over 2.5 million people on quality driving skills.”

Story: Alshin Thomas

