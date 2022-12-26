New Isuzu Service Centre in Kashmir

New Isuzu Service Centre was inaugurated in Baramulla, Kashmir. The company marks its footprint in Kashmir by opening the ISUZU Authorised Service Centre (ASC).





The company have appointed its second authorised service partner, ‘Midland Automobiles’. The facility is conveniently located on the National Highway at 1A Sangrama Baramulla Expressway adjacent to Nexa. It is well-equipped with modern tools, genuine parts and lubes and ISUZU-trained manpower to offer seamless support to ISUZU customers in the region.

The ASC facility was inaugurated by the senior management from Isuzu Motors India and Midland Automobiles in the presence of company officials and customers.

Commenting on the occasion, Capt. Shankar Srinivas, Vice President – Service & Customer Relations, External Affairs & PR said, “We are constantly ramping up our service offering across the country in an effort to be closer to our customers. ‘Customer delight’ is at the core of our service operations and we work towards enhancing their experience throughout with the support of our network partners. I wish Midland Automobiles team the very best in their journey with us.”

Imtiyaz Pandit – Managing Director, Midland Automobiles, said, “With the growing customer base in the state, we are delighted to open an ‘Authorised Service Centre’ for ISUZU. This exciting range of utility vehicles from ISUZU have become the preferred choice for many in the region, thanks to its versatility, performance and value it offers. We will continue to deliver on our customers’ expectations by providing the right service at all times.” I would like to thank the ISUZU management for giving us the opportunity to serve the customers of Kashmir.”

Midland Automobiles has a well-earned reputation in the automobile service business in the region. Their multi-brand service facility is known for its customer-centric service and for giving the best service to its customers.

Story: Sumesh Soman

