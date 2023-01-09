New Honda SUV Sketch Released

A Honda SUV sketch has been released by the company. The new SUV is anticipated to premiere in the summer of 2023.





The SUV segment is one of the most competitive markets, it has contenders like the Kia Seltos, the Tata Harrier, the Mahindra Thar, the Hyundai Creta, and the MG Hector to name a few. We can expect the new Honda SUV to be launched somewhere close to the festive season of 2023.



The new sketch released by Honda shows a silhouette of a rather angular design. The silhouette reveals swept-back DRLs below the large headlamp unit. The bumper will have the “Honda” badging right at the centre and the fog light housing will have circular units. We can expect large air dam sections and faux skid plates that add to the butch appearance of the car. The side profile revealed flared wheel arches and body cladding throughout the length of the car. The rear section has a coupé-like roof design that tapers off at the end. By the looks of the sketch, the car will have a design language that is angular and sharp.



The company at present has six cars in its fleet and it is likely that the upcoming SUV will sport the hybrid engine configuration that we have seen in the fifth-gen Honda City. Transmission options will also be similar to the new Honda City and the City e:HEV; a five-speed manual or a CVT and the hybrid variant could get an e-drive transmission setup alike the e:HEV.

Story: Sumesh Soman

