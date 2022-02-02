New Aston Martin DBX 707 Revealed

The DBX 707, Aston Martin’s top-spec SUV, has been unveiled. The Aston Martin DBX 707 is a performance-oriented variant of the regular SUV.

The new Aston Martin DBX 707 is a performance-oriented version of the DBX, with a slew of technical enhancements that make it the most powerful luxury SUV from a major manufacturer.



A new grille, reported to be the widest ever installed to an Aston Martin, takes centre stage, with double-stacked slats. There’s also a front splitter that’s lower and longer. You might have also noticed that the circular daytime running lights have been replaced with flat units. Lower side skirts have been installed, as well as extra satin chrome window trim. You’ll also get 22-inch alloy wheels as standard, with the option to upgrade to 23-inch wheels. There’s a new rear spoiler and a wider rear diffuser, as well as a genuine quad-exit exhaust system.



The interior of the Aston Martin DBX 707 has also undergone significant changes. A new centre console has been installed, as well as new specialised suspension and gearbox mode controls. There’s also an active exhaust button now, so you can hear the V8’s full roar. It gets Soft-close doors so you and your passengers don’t smash them shut. Sports seats are now standard, although comfort seats are available as a no-cost alternative, with 16-way motorised adjustment. The inside is standardly upholstered in leather and Alcantara.

One of the upgrades is a redesign of the DBX’s Mercedes-AMG-derived twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine has been given an extra 157 hp and 200 Nm by Aston’s engineers, bringing peak outputs to 707 hp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The power is still transmitted to all four wheels, but instead of a torque converter, a nine-speed automatic dual-clutch gearbox has been installed.



This enables faster gear changes as well as a new launch control mode. The suspension has been tweaked for a more engaging drive, but it isn’t any lower than the standard DBX, and a new electronic limited-slip diff has been installed at the rear axle as well. This permits the car to send all of its power to the back wheels.



The Aston Martin DBX 707 will begin deliveries in mid-2022, however, Aston Martin has not yet confirmed pricing. The DBX SUV was introduced in India in January 2021, albeit only in standard variant and cost Rs 3.82 crore (ex-showroom).



Story by Kurt Morris