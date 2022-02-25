Mini JCW Clubman Untold Edition Set to Arrive in March

The Mini JCW Clubman Untold Edition

Mini’s Clubman line-up has always stood a class apart in the premium compact segment. This status has always been reflected in its individual body concept and stylish understatement. The new Untold Edition, with its distinct design and Sage Green metallic body finish – available for the first time in the Clubman series, will be on sale from march 2022.

The Mini John Cooper Works (JCW) Clubman Untold Edition is powered by a spirited 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, with 306 hp and 450 Nm, mated to an eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system. The JCW Untold Edition Clubman does the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.9 seconds and accelerates all the way to a top speed of 250 km/h.

The Untold Edition’s front and rear apron design is inspired by the John Cooper Works Aerodynamic Kit, lending it a more agile and charismatic look. The Clubman also gets an exclusive dark green finish on the surrounds to lower end of the bodywork for the first time, with this edition. This model specifically gets five parallel sport stripes, which run across the hood and roof, along with 3D printed high-quality side scuttles to complement it. These design features emphasize the extravagant body concept, which also offers exceptionally versatile functionality with four doors, a long roof line and two laterally-opening split doors at the rear.

The door handles, exhaust tailpipe trims, Mini logos and model inscription come in piano black for this edition. The 18-inch alloy wheels also get an exclusive “Untold Spoke” design with bi-colour surfaces in the combination of Jet Black/Refined Brass. This colour scheme is also applied to the radiator grille surround and crossbar as well as the ‘Clubman’ inscription on the split doors at the rear. As an option, the Untold Edition is also offered with a black finish for the roof and exterior mirror caps.

Inside, the Untold Edition has sports seats with Mini Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green and anthracite coloured roof liner. As an alternative, the sports seats are also available in Mini Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black. The cockpit gets illuminated Sage Green accentuation strips combined with exclusively designed interior surfaces, featuring a striped pattern and green finish. There is also a Mini Untold Edition emblem under the lower spoke of the Nappa leather sports steering wheel and on the floor mats.

The Untold Edition also features particularly high-quality equipment such as adaptive LED headlights, the Mini Excitement Package, Mini Driving Modes as well as the lighting package for the interior.

The central instrument is an 8.8-inch touchscreen display that gets Connected Media as standard. It comes with the Mini Online digital service, Remote services and smartphone integration for using Apple CarPlay and other apps via the vehicle operating system. Mini have also given an optional Connected Navigation Plus package that ensures intelligent connectivity at the highest level, including a multi functional instrument cluster, navigation system, the Mini head-up display, wireless charging, Amazon Alexa voice assistant, Real Time Traffic Information, among others.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki’s All-new 2022 Baleno Launched