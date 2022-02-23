Maruti Suzuki’s All-new 2022 Baleno Launched

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest passenger car-makers, have launched the 2022 Baleno from Rs 6.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings and deliveries for the 2022 Baleno are set to start from today.

The 2022 Baleno gets some serious upgrades over the outgoing model, including six airbags on most variants. Although the overall dimensions and silhouette remain the same, Maruti Suzuki have now given the new Baleno a refreshed styling that is more modern and exciting compared to its predecessor. The front and rear of the car have been redesigned and now look more fresh and appealing. The grille is now wider and has a honeycomb pattern with a silver finish along with a chrome garnish that extends to the angular LED projector headlights. The headlights also have three-element LED DRLs, that will now be common on all new Nexa models.

The 2022 Baleno also gets a wider bonnet, a revised bumper with new fog-lamp housings in the front end. Meanwhile, the rear features new C-shaped taillights and a new bumper. On the sides, the Baleno gets a revised shoulder line, and chrome strips under the windows which extend to the rear quarter glass. Maruti Suzuki are offering the new Baleno with a choice of six colour options: Arctic White, Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Luxe Beige and Opulent Red.

The 2022 Baleno is loaded with features and technology that should give it an advantage over its rivals in the premium hatchback segment. The new Baleno has a three-layered dashboard that sports a larger and up-to-date 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen with Suzuki Connect. The car boasts of Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Amazon Alexa Assistance, Voice command support, 360-view camera, a new surround-sound system with Arkamys tuning, wireless charging, keyless entry and go, and automatic climate control, among others.

Maruti Suzuki have now added six airbags to the car, bumping up passive safety levels compared to the previous model which only had two airbags. It also gets a head-up display (HUD) that will provide the driver with relevant information into their view and auto-dimming inside rear-view mirrors. The new Baleno also comes with rear air-vents for the comfort of the passengers. However, it misses out on the much desired sunroof among its features.

Mechanically, the new 2022 Baleno is powered by a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder DualJet K12N petrol engine that puts out 90 hp and 113 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are done by a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT (automated manual) gearbox which replaced the CVT unit from the previous model. The ARAI-rated fuel economy of the new engine with the manual gearbox is 22.35 km/l and with the new AMT, it will return 22.94 km/l . The Baleno also gets a new suspension set-up as well as larger 14-inch disc brakes in the front and rear.

The Baleno has a price range of Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) across its four trim levels – Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. Maruti Suzuki are also offering a subscription scheme for the Baleno, which starts at Rs 13,999 per month. The subscription will also include vehicle registration, insurance, maintenance and road side assistance.

The new 2022 Baleno will continue to rival the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz, Toyota Glanza and the VW Polo.

Story: Alshin Thomas

