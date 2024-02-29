Michelin, Antin and Enviro Announce Tyre-recycling Plant

Michelin join Antin and Enviro in construction of the first end-of-life tyre-recycling plant in Sweden.

Tyre manufacturer Michelin join Antin Infrastructure Partners and Enviro in announcing the construction of the first end-of-life tyre-recycling plant in Uddevalla, Sweden. A shared investment plan for the construction of the same has happened. The project will be based on Enviro’s unique pyrolysis technology with ability to extract raw materials from multi-component products. The joint venture (JV) has secured a series of multi-year contracts for supply of used tyres and the upcycling of recovered carbon black and pyrolysis oil. This first plant will have capacity to recycle approximately 35,000 tons of used tyres annually and to create up to 40 green jobs in the local community.

Going deeper into the subject, Antin and Enviro entered into the JV in March 2023 to build a series of plants in chosen European geographies. Antin are a majority shareholder of the JV, Michelin a minority shareholder, whereas Enviro have an option to become a significant minority shareholder. This JV announces the final investment decision of Michelin for the construction of their first used tyre recycling plant.

The first factory in Uddevalla, Sweden, has all the necessary permits and authorizations. With the construction already in motion, the plant is expected to be operational during 2025. With an initial aim to process approximately 35,000 tonnes of used tyres annually, the plant is aimed to create up to 40 green jobs in the local community.

The JV also signed a series of multi-year contracts regarding the supply of end-of-lifecycle tyres as well as recovered carbon black and pyrolysis oil. Michelin have signed a multi-year supply agreement regarding carbon black and pyrolysis oil.

Scandinavian Enviro Systems have developed a patented, proprietary, and module-based recycling technology that makes it possible to extract valuable raw materials from used tyres, including carbon black and oil. When these are used to replace corresponding fossil-based materials, they provide great environmental benefits including a substantial reduction in carbon dioxide emissions.