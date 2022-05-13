MG Motor India has sold 100,000 units in India.

MG Motor India said on Monday that it had sold 100,000 vehicles in India since its first vehicle was launched nearly three years ago. The company said in a statement that “this marks a new milestone in the brand’s journey focused on ongoing innovation, experiential customer service, and a commitment to sustainability and community.”



The business, which began selling its vehicles in India in June 2019 with the debut of the Hector SUV, now has a portfolio that includes the ZS EV electric SUV, premium SUV Gloster, and a compact SUV the Astor.

Gaurav Gupta, chief commercial officer, MG Motor India, told FE that from introducing new technologies to empowering women, the carmaker has made a difference beyond just selling cars. “While we introduced India’s first internet SUV (the Hector), India’s first electric internet SUV (the ZS EV), India’s first semi-autonomous premium SUV (the Gloster) and the country’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and semi-autonomous technology (the Astor) — we have also been facilitating the creation of a more equal and diverse society, by successfully integrating 37% of women employees into the workforce, including the factory, and the aim is to achieve 50% women workforce by December 2023,” he said.



MG Motor will focus mostly on automotive technology in the future.“We have solidified the concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CaaP), making cars smarter and safer, and are moving swiftly towards the vision of CASE (connected, autonomous, shared and electric) mobility in India,” Gupta added.



The carmaker has improved its customer service throughout the course of its three-year trip. In the JD Power 2021 India Sales Satisfaction Study (SSI) and India Customer Service Index Study, it was ranked first (CSI). This sales milestone will surely help grow the MG Motor India customer based and increase the market share for the brand.

Story by Kurt Morris