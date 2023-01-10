MG Hector With Level 2 ADAS Technology Unveiled

The next-gen Hector, which offers a variety of innovative new technologies, user-friendly features, and driving comfort, was unveiled by MG Motor India. The new SUV offers a driving and user experience that is unmatched thanks to its brand-new, mesmerizing interiors, advanced safety technologies, and attractive design cues.



In order to provide complete peace of mind, safety, and comfort, the Autonomous Level 2 SUV delivers 11 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features, such as Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) and auto-turn Indicators. The intelligent Traffic Congestion Assist (TJA) keeps the car in the centre of the lane and maintains a safe distance from the car in front to ensure least effort and optimum safety in a traffic jam.

Additionally, the MG Hector’s Smart Auto Turn Indicators provide a hassle-free and secure driving experience. The corresponding indicator light turns on or off automatically based on the steering angle. When the motorist is making a U-turn or pulling out of a parking spot and fails to put on the indicator, this automated indication will be helpful.

The new SUV boasts a new user interface and a 14-inch HD portrait entertainment system. Another example of technological innovation is the industry-first Digital Bluetooth Key and Key Sharing capabilities. The Digital Key can be used to lock, unlock, start, and operate the car in case of an emergency or key loss. The automobile can be unlocked remotely using the Remote Lock/Unlock option.

The breakthrough i-SMART technology, which integrates hardware, software, connection, services, and applications for smarter driving, has also enabled the Next-Gen Hector to have more than 75 connected capabilities, including 100 voice commands.



In addition to segment-first features like touchscreen control for the sunroof, voice commands for ambient lighting, navigation voice guidance in five Indian languages, 50+ Hinglish commands, and other practical apps like Park+ for parking discovery and booking and the Jio-Saavn App for music, the Hector’s voice commands come standard with the i-SMART tech. The wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay capabilities of the Infinity premium audio system allow it to produce 360-degree rich sound that is immersive. Six airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, the Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Assist Control (HAC), all-wheel disc brakes, three-point seat belts for all seats, an electric parking brake (EPB), and front parking sensors are just a few of the additional important safety features found on the Next-Gen Hector.





The Hector Plus offers thoughtfully designed seating options, luxurious furnishings, and plenty of room. It is available in five, six, and seven-seater versions. The interiors come with a hardwood finish and a dual-tone argil brown and black theme. While the seven-seater vehicle is available with bench seats, the six-seater SUV gets the captain arrangement.

Story: Vaibhav Kashyap

