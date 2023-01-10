2023 Hyundai Aura Revealed; Bookings Open

Hyundai Aura bookings are now open, customers can book the car for a token amount of Rs 11,000 at the nearest dealership.



The company is all set to launch the new Grand i10 and Aura at the Auto Expo 2023 in New Delhi. The 2023 Hyundai Aura is available in two powertrains – a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine mated to a manual/automatic transmission, this engine makes a good 83 hp of power and 113.8 Nm of torque. And a 1.2-litre, Bi-Fuel, petrol with CNG engine with a five-speed automatic, this engine makes a good 69 hp of power and 95.2 Nm of torque.



The feature list includes an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlights, voice recognition, wireless phone charger, Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control to name a few. The car in terms of safety packs heaps of features such as ISOFIX, automatic headlights, hill assist control, side and curtain airbags, TPMS, ESC, and VSM. ABD with EBD, a burglar alarm, a seat belt reminder, reverse parking sensors, and a speed-sensing auto door lock to name a few.



The 2023 Hyundai Aura gets a redesigned front grille with LED DRLs integrated into the front bumper. Both bumpers are body-coloured and there is a shark-fin antenna on the roof. The car is shod with 15-inch alloy wheels.



The car will be offered with six monotone colour options – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.



Speaking on the announcement, Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The contemporary and trendy value proposition of the new Hyundai AURA is poised to create comfortable driving experiences for our accomplished and progressive customers. We are confident that the new Hyundai AURA will redefine benchmarks in the Indian market while embodying HMI’s dedication to customer safety and convenience. This new compact Sedan is the culmination of our efforts to fulfill and elevate customer aspirations as new age buyers seek out products that truly add meaningful experiences to their lives.”

Story: Sumesh Soman

