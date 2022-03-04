Spec Comparison: New Mercedes-Maybach S 680 v BMW M760Li xDrive v Bentley Flying Spur

Mercedes-Benz India have launched the all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine in India. The luxury limousine has been unveiled in two variants- the sumptuous and powerful S 680 that is directly imported and the ‘made-in-India’ S 580 . The new Maybach S-Class marks the brand’s first ultra-luxurious launch. So how does the Maybach most expensive S 680 compare against its rivals on specs and prices? We find out right here.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680

It takes a lot to outdo an S-Class. The Maybach S-Class does just that and more. The new S 680 pushes power, intelligence and pure attentiveness to levels unseen. It comes powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine, generating 612 horsepower and a mammoth 900 Nm of torque distributed by its new 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The Biturbo engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, allowing the Maybach to do a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz claims that the new Maybach S-Class is their most technologically advanced car to be sold in India. The limousine comes with next-generation advanced driving assistance, NTG 7 MBUX infotainment, an innovative network of cars through ‘Car-to-X technology’, four driving modes including a new “Maybach” mode. The S 680 is also equipped with electronically operated comfort doors that open and close with no physical effort at all. To top it all, the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is sold out until 2023.

Now we pit the S 680 against its foremost super luxury V12 rivals: the BMW M760Li xDrive and the Bentley Flying Spur.

Key Specifications

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 BMW M760Li xDrive Bentley Flying Spur PRICE* Rs 3.20 crore Rs 2.46 crore Rs 3.21 crore ENGINE 6.0-litre Twin-turbo V12 6.6-litre twin-turbo V12 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 POWER 612 hp 610 hp 635 hp TORQUE 900 Nm 850 Nm 900 Nm TRANSMISSION 9-speed, automatic, AWD 8-speed, automatic, AWD 8-speed, dual-clutch automatic, AWD TOP SPEED 250 km/h 250 km/h 333 km/h FUEL EFFICIENCY 7.2 km/l 8.0 km/l 8.5 km/l

*ex-showroom base prices

Dimensions

Mercedes-Maybach S 680 BMW M760Li xDrive Bentley Flying Spur LENGTH 5,469 mm 5,260 mm 5,316 mm WIDTH 1,920 mm 1,902 mm 1,987 mm HEIGHT 1,508 mm 1,479 mm 1,483 mm WHEELBASE 3,396 mm 3,210 mm 3,194 mm GROUND CLEARANCE 132 mm 152 mm 110 mm KERB WEIGHT 2,255 kg 2,250 kg 2,437 kg

Interiors

Hard to choose between the three, right?

Story: Alshin Thomas

