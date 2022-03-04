Spec Comparison: New Mercedes-Maybach S 680 v BMW M760Li xDrive v Bentley Flying Spur

Mercedes-Benz India have launched the all-new Mercedes-Maybach S-Class limousine in India. The luxury limousine has been unveiled in two variants- the sumptuous and powerful S 680 that is directly imported and the ‘made-in-India’ S 580 . The new Maybach S-Class marks the brand’s first ultra-luxurious launch. So how does the Maybach most expensive S 680 compare against its rivals on specs and prices? We find out right here.
2022 Mercedes-Maybach S 680
It takes a lot to outdo an S-Class. The Maybach S-Class does just that and more. The new S 680 pushes power, intelligence and pure attentiveness to levels unseen. It comes powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine, generating 612 horsepower and a mammoth 900 Nm of torque distributed by its new 4MATIC all-wheel drive system. The Biturbo engine is paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission, allowing the Maybach to do a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds.
Mercedes-Benz claims that the new Maybach S-Class is their most technologically advanced car to be sold in India. The limousine comes with next-generation advanced driving assistance, NTG 7 MBUX infotainment, an innovative network of cars through ‘Car-to-X technology’, four driving modes including a new “Maybach” mode. The S 680 is also equipped with electronically operated comfort doors that open and close with no physical effort at all. To top it all, the new Mercedes-Maybach S 680 is sold out until 2023.
Now we pit the S 680 against its foremost super luxury V12 rivals: the BMW M760Li xDrive and the Bentley Flying Spur.
Key Specifications
|
Mercedes-Maybach S 680
|
BMW M760Li xDrive
|
Bentley Flying Spur
|
PRICE*
|
Rs 3.20 crore
|
Rs 2.46 crore
|
Rs 3.21 crore
|
ENGINE
|
6.0-litre Twin-turbo V12
|
6.6-litre twin-turbo V12
|
6.0-litre twin-turbo W12
|
POWER
|
612 hp
|
610 hp
|
635 hp
|
TORQUE
|
900 Nm
|
850 Nm
|
900 Nm
|
TRANSMISSION
|
9-speed, automatic, AWD
|
8-speed, automatic, AWD
|
8-speed, dual-clutch automatic, AWD
|
TOP SPEED
|
250 km/h
|
250 km/h
|
333 km/h
|
FUEL EFFICIENCY
|
7.2 km/l
|
8.0 km/l
|
8.5 km/l
*ex-showroom base prices
Dimensions
|
Mercedes-Maybach S 680
|
BMW M760Li xDrive
|
Bentley Flying Spur
|
LENGTH
|
5,469 mm
|
5,260 mm
|
5,316 mm
|
WIDTH
|
1,920 mm
|
1,902 mm
|
1,987 mm
|
HEIGHT
|
1,508 mm
|
1,479 mm
|
1,483 mm
|
WHEELBASE
|
3,396 mm
|
3,210 mm
|
3,194 mm
|
GROUND CLEARANCE
|
132 mm
|
152 mm
|
110 mm
|
KERB WEIGHT
|
2,255 kg
|
2,250 kg
|
2,437 kg
Interiors
Hard to choose between the three, right?
Story: Alshin Thomas
