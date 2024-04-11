Mercedes-Benz India on the Offence this Year

Mercedes-Benz India are all set to bolster their phenomenal lead in the Indian luxury car market with a slew of new introductions this year.

Speaking to the media, Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India, announced another spectacular year with 18,123 cars delivered in FY2023-24, representing a robust 10 percent growth. And that momentum looks set to be maintained with a number of launches—nine to be precise with four top-end vehicles coming this quarter. These include everything from pure-electric EQ offerings to the 802-hp AMG V8-powered S-Class super-saloon.

First up, the big one! The AMG S 63 E Performance is slated for a launch soon. The new S 63 is a plug-in hybrid model combining a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with a 140-kW electric motor and a 13.1-kWh battery pack for a combined 802 hp and 1,430 Nm of torque. It does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and also offers up to 33 km of electric range.

Next up, is the downsized and rather questionable AMG C 63 S E Performance “F1 Edition” with a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with 150-kW electric motor and a 6.1-kWh battery pack, delivering a combined 500 kW (680 hp) and 1,020 Nm of torque. On paper, it is the most powerful “AMG C 63” ever produced for the road.

Mercedes-Benz India will also bring in the latest iteration of their bestseller, the E-Class, will also be introduced later in the year. We expect the E 200, now with a 204-hp mild-hybrid turbo-petrol engine, and also dare to expect a n E 220 d, with its own upgraded 1,993-cc mild-hybrid turbo-diesel engine now producing 197 hp and 440 Nm.

The three BEVs, well that’s open to guesses. Following a sales penetration of six percent this past year for electric cars, we expect Mercedes-Benz India to bring in the EQE Saloon and, perhaps, even the Maybach EQS SUV. The recently upgraded EQS Saloon may also make it to India. The new EQS gets a revised front end with a vertical star and a more prominent “grille” design, with the EQS 450 4MATIC also getting a larger 118-kWh battery pack.

Mercedes-Benz will also create an innovative “AMG Speed City” for performance enthusiasts to hone their performance car driving skills, test the latest AMGs under expert guidance, and enjoy an immersive AMG brand experience.

Furthermore, world-class “MAR 20X” luxury dealerships will come to New Delhi and Mumbai, each with a state-of-the-art service facility. Besides, 25 existing facilities will also be transformed to international MAR 20X standard.

There is a lot to look forward to from the Star brand this year. We also hope to see the newest addition to the iconic Geländewagen family, the G 450 d, introduced here. Watch this space.