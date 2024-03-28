Mercedes-Benz Update the G-Wagen Lineup for 2025

One of the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagens loses its V8, but is actually a bit more potent than before, while the AMG gets mild-hybrid tech

While the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, or ‘G-Wagen’ as it is popularly known, has been soldiering on for a while, and even the boxy rugged SUV needs to keep up with the times–and emission regulations. So, the marque has given the G-Class updates for the 2025 model year and they focus largely on the mechanical side of things.

Kicking things off is the G 500 which now replaces the 421-hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine for a more potent 449-hp 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine which is also assisted by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that offers a boost of 15 kW (20 hp) and 200 Nm. The nine-speed automatic gearbox has also been updated with a wider spread of gear ratios. Moving on to the diesel-powered G 400 d, it’s now replaced by the G 450 d and gets the larger 2,989-cc (up from 2,925 cc) in-line six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine. However, it now delivers 37 hp and 50 Nm more, now making367 hp and 750 Nm, and also gets a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, and also gets a boost of up to 15 kW (20 hp) and 200 Nm.

As for the manic AMG G 63, things remain relatively unchanged for its 585-hp 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine aside from gaining the 48 volt mild-hybrid system and the nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. That’s not all that’s new for the G 63 as there’s an optional AMG Active Ride Control, hydraulic roll stabilisation and adjustable adaptive damping.

Despite most of the changes being mechanical, there are subtle exterior changes for the G-Class line-up thanks to tweaked bumpers and a fresh radiator front grille. Inside, there’s a new Off-Road Cockpit function added into the MBUX infotainment to display off-road specific data. To complement that, there’s the ‘Transparent Hood’ feature that allows you to view through the front end with the help of the 360-degree overhead camera. The carmaker has also gone ahead and added an optional Level 2 advanced driver assistance system suite.

With these updates to the Mercedes-Benz G-Class line-up, the rough and tough SUV should continue to stand the test of time for a little while longer against the more electrified roadmap being set out by many carmakers including Mercedes-Benz themselves. Furthermore, all the models now comply with the new Euro 6e emission standard.