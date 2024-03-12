Mercedes-AMG E 53 Gains Punchy Plug-in Hybrid Variant

Good news comes in the form of the plug-in hybrid-powered Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID, which retains the 3.0-litre in-line six

In this day and age, even the performance-crazy models from Affalterbach are getting increased doses of electrification, and the Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID is the latest to get greater electrical assistance via the plug-in-hybrid route. Fortunately, this assistance has raised the game in terms of performance and thrills from this AMG sedan.

Speaking of hybrid assistance, let’s look at the entire set-up that makes this a cohesive unit. Usually, electrifying a pure ICE model comes with a downsized engine. But that’s not the case with the Mercedes-AMG E 53 HYBRID 4MATIC+ as the 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder engine is not just retained but tweaked for greater output. It now makes 14 hp more than its W213 predecessor, at 449 hp as well as an additional 40 Nm of torque, taking the figure up to 560 Nm. Now, with the help of a new 120-kW electric motor with 163 hp and 480 Nm, sandwiched in the transmission, the two units produce a combined 585 hp and 720 Nm (612 hp with Launch Control). The AMG Speedshift MCT nine-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels and allows it to hit 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The optional AMG Driver’s Package increases that limit to 280 km/h.

The electric motor itself gets its juice from a 28.6-kWh battery pack enough for up to 100 km of electric-only driving. The trickery doesn’t stop there as the performance sedan gets rear-wheel steering, adaptive suspension with variable damping, a stiffer body, and bigger brakes to sweeten the deal.

Being an AMG model, there are traditional visual cues like an illuminated grid-like front grille, a meatier front bumper, larger air intakes, and quad exhaust pipes. Inside, you get AMG electric sports seats, as well as an AMG steering wheel draped in Nappa leather. The MBUX Hyperscreen setup is also different as there are hybrid-specific displays and functions.

With this unveiling, the question is, what about the two-door coupe or convertible versions? The answer to that is the marque’s AMG CLE 53 HYBRID that is in the works. Nevertheless, the E 53 getting plug-in hybrid propulsion in addition to the standard 48-volt mild-hybrid version is another step in the superbrand’s electrification journey while still offering performance thrills worthy of an AMG.