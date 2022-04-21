Mercedes-AMG A 35 and CLA 35 Edition 55 introduced

The Affalterbach brand has given the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and CLA 35 an Edition 55 makeover to celebrate the 55th anniversary of AMG.

Last month, Mercedes-AMG unveiled the G 63 Edition 55 and offered it in Obsidian Black Metallic and G manufaktur Opalite White Bright paint and, now, it is being followed up by the Edition 55 versions of the A 35 and CLA 35. Exclusive to Europe, these special edition models are equipped with the AMG Aerodynamics package that includes a front splitter, a rear wing and high-gloss black parts for the diffuser and air outlets.

The Edition 55 Mercedes-AMG A 35 and CLA 35 are offered in Cosmos Black Metallic and Digital White Metallic paints with 19-inch alloy wheels with a Matte Titanium Grey finish. They also get a stripe on the lower door panels that show the AMG logo. The cars also come with the AMG Night Package and Night Package II that add a gloss-black finish to the exterior trim.

To add to the finesse, these special edition models also receive AMG-branded side decals and fuel-filler cap, black chrome tailpipe trim and tinted windows. The theme continues to the inside with the interior being characterised by a contrast of black and red. The AMG Performance seats of both the cars are upholstered in two-tone classic red/black leather.

To further commemorate the anniversary, both cars also get an AMG Performance steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre with a “Edition 55” badge and black 12 o’clock marking. They are also provided with black AMG floor mats, made of high-quality velour with red contrasting stitching and “Edition 55” lettering woven in red, to enhance the special models right down to the footwell. The AMG door sill panels illuminate a red AMG lettering while the exclusive ambience of the interior is rounded off by the AMG brushed aluminium trim elements in the dark “Edition 55” design, with accents in black/red and the AMG logo.

Power comes from a familiar turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that develops 306 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It enables the models to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in as little as 4.8 seconds, before hitting a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG are also providing a customized AMG indoor car cover in elegant black with a silver-coloured AMG logo. The cover has a breathable outer panelling made of tear-resistant synthetic fabric and an antistatic inner fabric made of flannel that ensures the protection of the special models from any scratches and dust.

The special edition models come at an additional €12,615 (Rs 11 lakh) and are available till November.

Story: Alshin Thomas

Image source: Mercedes-AMG

