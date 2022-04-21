Maruti Suzuki XL6 Launched at Rs 11.29 lakh

The new Maruti-Suzuki XL6 now gets a new motor, revised styling and an all-new automatic gearbox

Just days after the launch of the Ertiga, Maruti Suzuki have launched the facelift XL6 in India from Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be available in three trim levels – Zeta, Alpha and Alpha+ and six variants, with the most expensive one priced at Rs 14.55 lakh (ex-showroom)

On the design front, the front sees a complete revamp with new headlamps, chrome garnishes on the grille and a revised front bumper as well. Look along the sides and we get to see new 16-inch wheels amplifying its overall stance. At the rear, the new clear LED tail-lamps are a nice touch of premium-ness we get to see on the XL6.

Step inside the XL6 and we get to see an all-new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system as seen on the recently launched Baleno. The front seats get the luxury of ventilation that’s a must in this season while second-row captain seats continue to remain standard on this MPV.

Under the hood, the engine has been revamped and the XL6 now gets a new K15C, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol mill with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Power is rated at 103 hp while torque is 137 Nm. The big talking point here is the farewell of the four-speed AT that has been revised with a new six-speed AT with paddle shifters alongside the five-speed manual ‘box.

On the safety and creature side of things, we get to see a new tyre pressure monitor system, hill hold system that we’ve seen on the Ertiga, ESP and ISOFIX mounts that will be standard on all three trim levels, along with quad airbags.

The XL6 sits right in the middle of the MPV segment, competing against the Kia Carens and the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga as well.